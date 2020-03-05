Clarkson University junior forward Elizabeth Giguère and senior defenseman Ella Shelton won spots on the All-ECAC Hockey women’s first team as the league announced honors Thursday.
Giguère leads the league in scoring, recording 23 goals and 18 assists in conference play this season. Shelton is the league-leading goal-scorer for defensemen with eight and second in points with 21. She lead ECAC defenders in points per game (1.17).
Clarkson goaltender Marie-Pier Coulombe made the second team, registering a goals-against average of 1.17, good for second in the league, and four shutouts.
St. Lawrence University goalie Lucy Morgan landed a third-team mention and also was named the goalie for the ECAC All-Rookie team. Morgan finished third in the conference in save percentage (.926) and fourth in GAA (1.91).
Clarkson forward Gabrielle David also made the All-Rookie squad. David placed second in the league among rookie players with 21 points.
The ECAC will announce the winners for the league’s top player, goalie, rookie and coach, among others tonight. Giguère is a finalist for Player of the Year.
