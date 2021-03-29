POTSDAM — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team could be losing its all-time leading scorer as Elizabeth Giguere has entered the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate student, according to a tweet from Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald sportswriter Brad Schlossman.
Giguere was one of several NCAA men’s or women’s players listed by Schlossman as being in the transfer portal in recent days.
Giguere, who won the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award, was granted, along with every other NCAA Division I player, an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 circumstances of this past season.
She was unable to be reached for comment and Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers is not allowed to comment on transfer portal situations.
Being in the transfer portal does not mean Giguere is definitely leaving Clarkson. She could see what’s available and decide to come back to Potsdam school.
Giguere, who turns 24 on May 8, has been engaged since last season and her fiancee lives near the Minnesota/Wisconsin border, so entering the transfer portal could be a way for her to play her final season closer to where she lives.
The closest Division I women’s program to the town is Minnesota-Duluth, which is about 80 miles away.
A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Giguere is one of three Golden Knights to win the Patty Kazmaier Award.
Giguere has played in 137 games with the Golden Knights and scored 99 career goals with 134 assists for 233 total points.
She was an impact player for Clarkson right from the start, scoring 71 points as a freshman with 27 goals and 44 assists in 41 games. Placed on a line with 2019 Patty Kazmaier winner Loren Gabel, and Michaela Pejzlova, Giguere prospered and played a role in the three biggest goals of the season as Clarkson won the 2018 national championship.
She scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Colgate in the national championship game. In the semifinal, she set up Gabel’s game-winning overtime goal against Ohio State with a nice pass and she put Clarkson in the Frozen Four by scoring another overtime goal against Mercyhurst in a quarterfinal game at Cheel Arena.
Giguere led the nation in points as a sophomore when she scored 26 goals with 47 assists for 73 points in 40 games in 2018-19, scoring another overtime winner in the NCAA quarterfinal, this time against Boston College.
In the 2019-20 season, Giguere led the nation with 37 goals. She added 29 assists for 66 points in 37 games and won the Kazmaier award.
This past season was shortened due to COVID-19 and Clarkson played most of its games against Colgate, St. Lawrence University and Quinnipiac.
Giguere scored nine goals with 14 assists for 23 points in 19 games and was named one of the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, which was won by Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel.
