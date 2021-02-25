POTSDAM — Clarkson senior forwards Elizabeth Giguere and Caitrin Lonergan were named as two of the 10 finalists for the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award on Thursday.
Giguere is the current Patty Kazmaier winner and Clarkson has won the award the past two years with Loren Gabel taking the honor in 2019.
Giguere has been a top-10 finalist the last three seasons and Lonergan was a top-10 finalist as a sophomore in 2018 when she played for Boston College.
The Patty Kazmaier Award is sponsored by the USA Hockey Foundation and the first winner was Colton native Brandy Fisher in 1998, when she was playing for New Hampshire. Clarkson’s first winner was Jamie Lee Rattray in 2014.
Joining Giguere and Lonergan as finalists this season are 2018 winner, forward Daryl Watts (Wisconsin, defenseman Skylar Fontaine (Northeastern), goalie Aerin Frankel (Northeastern), forward Emma Maltais (Ohio State), forward Alina Mueller (Northeastern), forward Sophie Shirley (Wisconsin), forward Kiara Zanon (Penn State) and forward Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota).
Giguere leads Clarkson with 20 points in 15 games. She has scored nine goals with 11 assists, including two game-winning goals. She is also one goal away from scoring her 100th career goal. She has 131 assists and is Clarkson’s all-time leading scorer with 230 points.
Lonergan has been Clarkson’s top goal-scorer this season, tallying 12 in 13 games. She also has produced five assists. She’s scored three power-play goals, one shorthanded goal and two game-winners.
Mueller currently leads the nation in scoring with 31 points on nine goals and 22 assists in 19 games. She was a top-three finalist last year.
Watts is the leader based on points-per game with an average of 1.93 on 13 goals and 14 assists in 14 games.
Many times the top goal-scorer in the nation winds up winning the award and right now that is Zumwinkle with 16. Watts leads if you go by goals-per game at 0.93, but Lonergan is second at 0.92.
The three finalists will be chosen by a 13-person selection committee made up of NCAA Division I women’s coaches, representatives of the print and broadcast media, an at-large member and a representative of USA Hockey. The three finalists will be announced on March 18.
The winner will be announced during the women’s Frozen Four in Erie, Pa., on March 27.
