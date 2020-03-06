ITHACA — Clarkson University junior Elizabeth Giguere had a big night Friday as she was named the women’s ECAC Hockey Player of the Year as well as Best Forward at the league’s annual awards banquet at Cornell.
Giguere leads the nation with 36 goals and she ranks second in scoring with 65 points.
She is one of the three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award, which will be given out during the women’s Frozen Four.
Clarkson’s Gabrielle David, who played for the same Canadian junior team as Giguere, the Limoilou Titans, was named the Rookie of the Year.
Giguere was named to the ECAC Hockey first team Thursday after not making it the previous two years of her career, despite scoring more than 70 overall points in each season and leading the nation in scoring last year.
She scored 23 goals with 18 assists in 22 conference games and picked up the game-winning goal in nine of Clarkson’s 14 conference wins.
David led the nation in rookie scoring with 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points.
In conference play, she scored nine goals with 12 assists in 22 games. Her 38 points, entering this weekend, are the second-most in Clarkson history for a freshman after Giguere’s 71-point rookie season two years ago.
Cornell, the top seed in the conference championship weekend, picked up most of the other awards after producing a 19-0-3 conference record.
The Big Red’s Doug Derraugh repeated as Coach of the Year.
Defenseman Jaime Bourbonnais, who also plays on Canada’s national team, won her second Best Defenseman award.
She leads the nation in defensive scoring with seven goals and 33 assists.
Cornell’s Lindsay Browning was the Goaltender of the Year. She has a 27-1-3 record with a 0.88 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage.
Yale’s Lucy Burton was named the Student-Athlete of the Year.
Third-seeded Clarkson meets No. 2 Princeton in today’s 4 p.m. semifinal of the ECAC Hockey championships at Cornell.
