POTSDAM — Clarkson junior forward Elizabeth Giguere and senior defenseman Ella Shelton were both named to the 2019-20 CCM/AHCA women’s Division I All-American team Tuesday.
Giguere made the squad for the third time overall and the second time as a first-team selection. Shelton made her first appearance on the squad as a second-team player.
The duo helped lead Clarkson to a 25-6-6 overall record and an eighth straight qualification for the NCAA Tournament. Clarkson went 14-4-4 in ECAC Hockey, finishing in third.
Giguere, who finds out Friday whether she wins the Patty Kazmaier Award, led the nation in goals with 37 and was second in points with 66. She led the nation with 10 game-winning goals and ended the year on a 13-game scoring streak, which included 14 goals and 11 assists. She enters her final season with 210 career points, three behind the school record held by Loren Gabel.
Shelton was fifth in scoring among NCAA defensemen with 33 points on nine goals and 24 assists. She led Clarkson with 75 blocked shots and served as the team’s captain. She also became the third Clarkson defenseman to surpass 100 career points, finishing with 108.
