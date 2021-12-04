CANTON — Saturday afternoon may have been the last time Clarkson’s Caitrin Lonergan will ever play a women’s hockey game against St. Lawrence University.
If it was her final game in the rivalry, Lonergan, a graduate student, went out in style, scoring with 23.8 seconds left in regulation to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 victory in an ECAC Hockey game in Appleton Arena.
Two days earlier Lonergan scored with 29.6 seconds left in regulation to help Clarkson salvage a 1-1 tie with the Saints in another ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
The only way Clarkson (15-2-3 overall, 6-1-1 conference) can play the Saints again this year is in a postseason series. The Golden Knights went 3-0-1 overall against SLU (7-8-5, 3-3-2).
“Our coach (Matt Desrosiers) said if I had pressure and I felt that someone was in my shot lane to move down to Brooke (McQuigge),” Lonergan said. “She popped off and I kind of just drove the net. The puck just happened to bounce to me and it was pretty nice there. It was special and credit to my teammates.”
Lonergan’s goal would have been big whenever it came, given the nature of Saturday’s game, which could best be described as bruising. Players fell to the ice often and most shots taken were taken with an opposing player hitting the stick of the shooter.
“It was very hard to get pucks on net today,” Lonergan said. “I felt like any time I had the puck, I had one or two (Saints) on me. I was really just trying to make plays. I knew if I had two on me somebody had to be open, so I had more of a pass mentality.”
Clarkson did manage to put up 24 shots on goal and started the game strong, outshooting SLU 11-4 in the first period.
Golden Knights goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk finished with 11 saves for the shutout, and several of those were on solid scoring chances by the Saints.
“I thought it was really good,” Pasiechnyk said of the style of play in the game. “I thought it was interesting and it’s really good to see the character we have on this team, battling through everything. It’s always good to pull through and get that win. There were a lot of deflections, and we had players trying to block shots and help me out, and we kept it out of our net. That’s all that matters.”
Clarkson had trouble with the Saints last year, when COVID-19 shortened ECAC Hockey from 12 to four teams. The Golden Knights lost four straight games to SLU to end the season, but that’s a distant memory now to the players and staff.
The Golden Knights head into the winter break as a top-10 team and are in contention for the ECAC Hockey regular-season title.
“I’m really happy with the way things are going right now,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “I think it will be good to have a little break and recharge the batteries and go see some friends and family. We wanted to make sure we got off to a good start in the first half and that it carries over to the second half. The culture we have within the locker room is really great and our leadership is often. They come to the rink every day and work hard.”
The Saints saw the potential for possibly 4.5 points this weekend turn into 1.5. SLU was close to winning Thursday and had a chance for at least a tie Saturday before Lonergan’s dramatics each game ruined that.
“I think both teams played hard,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “They gave us a good push there halfway through the third period and we were able to weather that one. We had a couple good chances. That’s the way the league is. It’s going to be a battle here and there. Every possession is almost like a lacrosse possession now. Everything is so important with how close the games are.”
n NOTES: Clarkson doesn’t play again until Jan. 7 when it travels to Princeton. That game will divide the McQuigge family as Brooke and Kirstyn play for Clarkson and their older sister Rachel is Princeton’s goalie. ... SLU’s next game is also Jan. 7 as the Saints play at Quinnipiac. The teams will swap sites for Saturday’s games. ... Lonergan’s goal was the 199th point of her career. She spent her first three seasons at Boston College and played her first season at Clarkson last year.
