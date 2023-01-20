CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team was 24.8 seconds away from a big win when Clarkson defenseman Haley Winn tied the game with an outside shot.
The rivals settled for a 2-2 tie Friday night at Appleton Arena in an ECAC Hockey game that was attended by 617 people in Appleton Arena, including the Great Britain women’s hockey team, which had competed in the World University Games at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
“I was just trying to get the puck to the net,” Winn said. “My teammates were doing a really good job screening. It was six-on-five so we were kind of desperate getting everything to the net. It’s not the result we were going in hoping for. At least we got (1.5 points) out of it and another shot at them tomorrow. Every game against them is tough, especially (in Appleton Arena).
Clarkson (19-6-2 overall, 8-4-1 ECAC Hockey) improved to 3-0-1 against SLU this year, including three earlier nonconference games. The Golden Knights are also 6-0-2 in their last eight contests against SLU.
The teams meet again at 3 p.m. today at Cheel Arena in the final matchup of the regular season.
SLU (11-14-1, 5-6-1) came into the game a little down having lost 2-0 to Rensselaer and 2-1 to RIT in its previous two games. Those teams have combined for nine wins this season.
“You try to get as many points as you can this time of year,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “Unfortunately we didn’t get three, but we got (1.5) and certainly some good things to build off of. Lucy (Morgan) did a good job in net tonight. We got some great efforts up and down the lineup. Clarkson played great. I think we were fortunate to be up 2-0. We managed it pretty well in the third, had a couple good chances.”
Neither team scored in the opening period, which saw Clarkson outshoot the Saints 10-5. Clarkson’s Darcie Lappan and SLU’s Shailynn Snow both picked up breakaway opportunities but did not score.
“For the most part I thought we had a pretty good game,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “I thought we could have got a different result. We had a lot of good chances in the first period there where if we bury a couple of those it’s a different game. I’m happy with the overall effort. The players are disappointed because they know they had an opportunity to win this game. We are happy they were able to tie it up there late.”
Anne Cherkowski started the second period with another breakaway for Clarkson, just 37 seconds in, but her shot was blocked by Morgan.
The Saints struck first at 6 minutes, 39 seconds of the second period with a backhanded goal from Abby Hustler.
Shortly after the goal, Clarkson’s Jaden Bogden was called for hooking and the Saints struck again with 15 seconds left in the power play on a shot from Kiley Mastel to go up 2-0.
“It’s tough giving up a goal with less than a minute left, but I feel like the third period was our best,” Hustler said. “To keep that momentum into (today) will be important. It just sucked that happened at the end. There were a lot of bodies in front and it just snuck through Lucy. Clarkson is a good team, so to tie them is pretty good on its own.”
SLU’s Rachel Bjorgan was called for roughing at 9:29 of the second period and Clarkson answered with a power-play goal from Cherkowski to cut the lead to 2-1.
Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk was pulled for the extra attacker late which led to Winn’s tying goal.
