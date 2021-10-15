CANTON — The last time the Clarkson University women’s hockey team saw Appleton Arena it suffered a fourth straight loss to St. Lawrence University and ended its season in overtime in the ECAC Hockey semifinals.
The Golden Knights were in a better mood Friday night when they came from behind to beat SLU 2-1 in a nonconference game. The teams meet in another nonconference game at 3 p.m. today at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (4-0-1 overall) was so upbeat after Friday’s game that several members of the team stopped near the bus before heading back to Potsdam and sang, “Happy Birthday” to a 9-year-old fan of the team.
“It was a tough way to end the season last year, so it’s good to come back and get a little redemption, not only for our players but our coaching staff, too,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “It’s always good to get the first one. We play these guys at least four times this year.”
The Saints (2-1-2) played the way they did at the end of last season early in Friday’s game, breaking up Clarkson passes and holding Clarkson to just eight shots in the opening period.
“We worked really hard and that’s something we pride ourselves in,” said SLU’s Kristen Guerriero. “(Today) it’s about coming out harder. We know what that was like. It’s always a battle against Clarkson. They are our rivals.”
SLU struck first with a goal from freshman Abby Hustler at 11 minutes, 7 seconds of the first period. Aly McLeod won a faceoff and the puck wound up near Hustler, who was at the back of the circle. Hustler fired a high shot that went over the glove of Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk.
The Saints had a tougher time in the second period, taking four penalties.
“We did a great job killing those penalties and it was an even game, but they executed one more play than we did,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “We had some good jump. Both teams had some good rushes and good chances and both goalies made some great saves.”
Even though Clarkson didn’t score on a power play, the Golden Knights began to build offensive momentum.
Before Clarkson could tie the game, the Saints nearly took a two-goal lead when Hustler was on a breakaway and Clarkson captain Caitrin Lonergan had no choice but to interfere with her from behind, resulting in a penalty shot.
But Pasiechnyk stopped Hustler’s penalty shot between her leg pads.
Freshman Jenna Goodwin tied the game for Clarkson with a goal as the Golden Knights were just about to go on a power play.
She saw the official’s arm raised so she was careful not to let the Saints touch the puck and stop play. She took a shot from the circle that hit Saints goalie Lucy Morgan on the shoulder and rolled down her back at 9:44 of the second period.
“I just kept going and it seemed like no one was really around the puck, so I just shot it on net and it happened to go in,” Goodwin said. “I think all the cluster in front made it kind of easier.”
Clarkson’s winning goal came shortly after when defenseman Stephanie Markowski took a long shot at 13:52 that trickled past Morgan.
“It felt really nice,” Markowski said of the win. “Last year kind of left a sour taste. It’s really exciting. Nothing feels better than ending a losing streak, especially to our rivals.”
The only negative for Clarkson was Lonergan, the team’s leading scorer, was in a collision with 1:24 left in the second period and suffered a lower-body injury.
She tried to skate in the third period but wound up watching from behind the bench, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and her game helmet. Her status for today’s game is not known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.