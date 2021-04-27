POTSDAM — Clarkson sophomore Lauren Bernard has transferred to the Ohio State women’s hockey team, which the Buckeyes announced Tuesday.
Bernard, a defenseman who was an assistant captain at Clarkson, is a native of Madison, Ohio, which is about 185 miles from Ohio State.
“Growing up my family and I were diehard Ohio State fans for as long as I can remember,” Bernard said in the school’s release. “I knew it was a special place and everyone in the state takes great pride in their school. I’m just excited to be part of it now.”
Bernard played in 56 games for the Golden Knights, finishing the Clarkson part of her career with three goals and 14 assists. She’s also been part of the U.S. national junior teams, winning a silver medal at the 2019 Under-18 World Championships.
Clarkson senior Kristy Pidgeon is expected to complete her fifth year of eligibility at Mercyhurst, though nothing official has been announced. She finished with two goals and three assists in 19 games for the Golden Knights last season.
The Golden Knights all-time leading scorer, Elizabeth Giguere, is also in the transfer portal but has not made an official decision. Anyone in the transfer portal has the option to return to their previous school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.