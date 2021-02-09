Clarkson vs. St. Lawrence
When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Clarkson; 2 p.m., Saturday, at St. Lawrence; 2 p.m., Sunday at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m., Feb. 17 at St. Lawrence
Where: Clarkson, Cheel Arena, Potsdam; St. Lawrence, Appleton Arena, Canton.
Records: Clarkson (8-6-1 overall, 3-3 conference); St. Lawrence (0-3, 0-2).
Leading scorers: Clarkson, F Elizabeth Giguere (9 goals-11 assists—20 points), F Caitrin Lonergan (12-5—17), F Gabrielle David (4-13—17); St. Lawrence, F Rachel Bjorgan (1-2—3), D Skylar Podvey (1-0—1), D Kristen Guerriero (1-0—1).
Goalies: Clarkson, Michelle Pasiechnyk (5-3, 1.59 goals-agaist average, .950 save percentage), Marie-Pier Coulombe (3-3-1, 2.64, .899); St. Lawrence, Lucy Morgan (0-2, 2.07, .946).
Outlook: In a span of eight days these teams will complete their entire ECAC Hockey schedule against each other. Clarkson is in a position where it would win the conference’s top seed, and host the championship playoffs, if it wins its final six games in regulation. St. Lawrence University is just getting started, having lost two overtime games to Colgate. The Saints have not played since Jan. 24 and is slated to play 11 conference games instead of 12, facing Colgate just one more time. ... Clarkson’s Elizabeth Giguere is one goal shy of 100 for her career. Barring a postseason matchup, or her deciding to take the extra year the NCAA will allow due to COVID-19, these could be her final four games against the Saints. In her first 12 contests against SLU she has recorded 12 goals and 12 assists. Ten percent of her career points have come against the Saints. ... This matchup will pit family against family as SLU forward Julia Gosling is the cousin of Clarkson defenseman Nicole Gosling. It’s the first familial matchup in the rivalry since 1998-99 when the Poapst brothers, John (SLU) and Matt (Clarkson) played against each other.
