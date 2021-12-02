POTSDAM — In a game where goals were hard to come by, each team’s captain did enough to make sure her squad didn’t leave empty-handed.
Clarkson’s women’s hockey team tied rival St. Lawrence University 1-1 in an ECAC Hockey game Thursday night at Cheel Arena. The teams will meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Appleton Arena.
Golden Knights captain Caitrin Lonergan made sure her team picked up the 1,5 points awarded for a tie game by scoring the tying goal on a rebound of a shot from Nicole Gosling with 29.6 seconds left in the third period.
“I think all game I was just trying to find a way to help the team,” Lonergan said. “The puck wasn’t bouncing like I was hoping it would be today. At the end of the game I was just trying to go to the net. I’m in my sixth year, I want to take advantages of opportunities that the coaching staff gives me. It was nice to get that goal, but it obviously started with a great setup by (Brooke McQuigge).
“For me it felt like one of those nights where I could have had a lot more breaks than I did. A few times I thought I was going to go in on a breakaway, and at the last second they got their stick on it. Usually I get kind of lucky with those bounces. It was changing how I was playing.”
Clarkson (14-2-3 overall, 5-1-1 conference) struggled with penalties throughout Friday’s game, as the Saints enjoyed six power-play chances, including one five-minute major.
Lonergan’s tying goal was actually shorthanded as Clarkson’s Annie Cherkowski was called for interference at 17 minutes, 59 seconds of the third period. Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers pulled goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk for an extra attacker with 74 seconds remaining, so the Golden Knights were skating five-on-five, without a goalie, when Lonergan tied the game.
Cherkowski spent a total of 11 minutes in the penalty box Friday as she was called for interference three times and cross checking once, earning a five-minute major.
“I don’t think we were very happy with our game overall,” Desrosiers said. “Some of the penalties that we took were probably not necessarily quality penalties. I think there was a couple that they called that maybe couldn’t have been penalties and stuff. I thought we did a pretty good job fighting through those penalties. That’s definitely something that we’ve got to clean up.”
SLU (7-7-5, 3-2-2) was playing its third straight game against a top-10 team. The Saints lost to No. 2 Ohio State 5-2 last Friday in a nonconference game in Arlington, Va., then fell 4-3 in overtime to No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth the following day. Clarkson entered this weekend ranked No. 8.
“They are two of the top teams in the country and Clarkson is right there,” Saints coach Chris Wells said of last weekend. “We’ve been playing pretty much the same way against anybody. We are starting to make some good plays and this team is still growing. We’ll get over the top. This stings a little bit, but it’s a good (tie) for us.”
Clarkson played more of the game in SLU’s zone, but the Golden Knights had trouble getting shots past SLU goalie Lucy Morgan, who finished with 35 saves.
Clarkson’s Pasiechnyk was equally as frustrating for the Saints, stopping 29 shots. Each team picked up four shots in the five-minute, three-on-three overtime, including a long slapshot at the buzzer from Lonergan from behind the red line.
“I honestly thought I had more time than that,” Lonergan said. “I just wound up for a slap shot and luckily it hit the net. I thought in overtime we had a couple chances we could have buried, but tonight we were just kind of fighting the puck a little bit. We have to regroup for Saturday.”
The Saints struck first when SLU captain Skylar Podvey put in the rebound of a shot from Brittney Gout during a power play at 9:38 of the third period. Podvey, who moved from defense this season, had an open portion of the net to aim at when the puck came her direction.
“I think it’s a huge point-and-a-half,” Podvey said. “A tie is huge in our league with the way they changed the overtime systems. For me, as a fifth-year, it’s not about points or goals or assists, especially as a captain. It’s more about preparing the team and being the best leader off the ice. Every point is a bonus. Their goalie is a great goalie and I think we needed to bear down in front of the net. That’s what we’ve been working on all season.”
n NOTES: SLU standout Julia Gosling, who is trying to make Canada’s Olympic team, attended Thursday’s game. Her cousin is Clarkson defenseman Nicole Gosling. ... Haley Winn and Stephanie Markowski blocked three shots for Clarkson. SLU finished with a slight edge in blocked shots 15-14, and had seven players block two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.