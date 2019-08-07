Construction projects at both area NCAA Division I hockey arenas are causing some changes to the typical schedules, especially for the Clarkson and St. Lawrence University women’s teams.
The NCAA women’s season ends before the men’s so in recent years both Clarkson and SLU often hosted exhibition games in the last week of September and a regular-season opener in the first week of October.
But SLU, which released its schedule Wednesday, will not play a game in front of the local fans until it hosts Holy Cross in a pair of nonconference games on Oct. 19-20 at Appleton Arena. It will be the first meeting in program history against the Crusaders, who went 1-29-3 last season.
Clarkson, which has played in the last four Frozen Fours, winning national championships in 2017 and 2018, does have one early game, hosting Syracuse on Sept. 28 at Cheel Arena, but won’t be home again until it hosts a pair of nonconference games against Lindenwood on Oct. 25-26.
SLU had played a September exhibition home game in each of the last five seasons, and the latest home opener for a regular-season contest was on Oct. 20 in the 2017-18 season. Clarkson hosted September exhibition games three of the last five years.
The Saints will play an exhibition game this season on Thursday, Oct. 24 against the Korean National Team, which is ranked 16th in the world. The team competed in the most recent Winter Olympics in 2018 as a host nation and finished in eighth place. Clarkson does not have an exhibition game this season.
SLU opens the season on Sept. 27-28 with a pair of nonconference road games at Ohio State, which split a pair of games in Appleton Arena last year. SLU plays nonconference games at New Hampshire (Oct. 3-4) and Vermont (Oct. 10-11) before opening at home with Holy Cross. SLU’s other nonconference games will be at home against Syracuse, which is coached by former SLU coach Paul Flanagan, on Nov. 15 and a road game at the Orange on Nov. 16. SLU also hosts games with Robert Morris, which features Clarkson transfer Michaela Boyle, on Nov. 29-30.
Clarkson opens the season with a nonconference road game at Syracuse on Sept. 27 before hosting the Orange the following day. The Golden Knights travel to Minnesota-Duluth on Oct. 4-5 and then play at Robert Morris on Oct. 18-19 before the first home weekend series with Lindenwood, which features senior forward Lillian Marchant, the daughter of former Clarkson men’s standout Todd Marchant.
The Golden Knights will host Mercyhurst in a pair of nonconference games on Nov. 15-16, which will be a rematch of an NCAA quarterfinal from 2018 which saw Clarkson beat the Lakers 2-1 in overtime. Clarkson ends the nonconference portion of its schedule by participating in Vermont’s Windjammer Classic on Nov. 29-30. The Golden Knights play Minnesota State in the opener and will play either Penn State, which features former Clarkson goalie Jenna Brenneman, or Vermont on the final day.
Both teams open ECAC Hockey competition with road games in the capital district on Nov. 1-2. Three-time defending conference champion Clarkson plays at Union and the Saints open conference play at Rensselaer. Both teams play conference home openers the following weekend against Colgate and Cornell.
Clarkson and SLU will face each other in conference games on Jan. 17-18 with Clarkson hosting the first game and SLU the second.
