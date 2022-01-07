PRINCETON, N.J. — Big plays from Haley Winn and Gabrielle David and the goaltending of Michelle Pasiechnyk helped the Clarkson University women’s hockey team outlast a depleted Princeton squad for a 3-1 win Friday afternoon in an ECAC Hockey game at Hobey Baker Rink.
Princeton (7-6-3 overall, 5-3-1 conference) had just 14 players available and goalie Rachel McQuigge for the game, due to COVID-19 protocols.
Among the missing for the Tigers was head coach Cara Morey as well as Clayton native Mia Coene, a freshman forward.
The only goalie for the Tigers was McQuigge, who played big, stopping 37 of 39 shots and keeping both of her younger sisters, Clarkson’s Brooke and Kirstyn, from scoring against her.
Each sister had a good chance in the first period to score but just missed empty corners of the net.
Clarkson (16-2-3, 7-1-1) had more of a full roster but was missing its best player in forward Caitrin Lonergan, who was not available.
The Tigers struck first in the game with a rebound goal from Annie Kuehl at 9 minutes, 19 seconds of the second period.
Pasiechnyk, who finished with 32 saves, made the initial stop. The puck was near the crease and Kuehl got to it before Clarkson’s Florence Lessard could clear it away.
The Golden Knights did not trail for long as Winn, a defenseman, tied the game at 12:52 of the second period with a shot from near the blue line, and Kristina Schuler and Nicole Gosling assisted.
After being outshot 13-7 in the first period, Clarkson wore down the Tigers, outshooting the 33-20 over the final two periods.
Winn sent a quick pass to David at 7:40 of the third period that led to David scoring the winning goal during a Clarkson power play. Jenna Goodwin also assisted on the play.
Brooke McQuigge ended the scoring with an empty-net goal with four seconds left, banking a shot off the glass that headed into the net.
