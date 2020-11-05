College women’s hockey
POTSDAM — The first NCAA Division I games for area teams this season have been scheduled as the Clarkson women’s hockey team announced Thursday a four-game nonconference set with ECAC Hockey foe Quinnipiac beginning later this month.
Clarkson will host the Bobcats at an empty Cheel Arena on Nov. 28-29, with each game starting at 3 p.m. Clarkson will not allow fans until the 2021 portion of the schedule.
The Golden Knights will travel to Hamden, Conn., to play at Quinnipiac on Dec. 4-5. Quinnipiac has already announced fans will not be allowed at its games for the entire season.
All four games will be televised on ESPN-plus, which requires a $4.99 monthly subscription.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.