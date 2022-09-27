POTSDAM — The Clarkson University women’s hockey team will honor the six alumnae who participated in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Saturday.
Clarkson will play its second home game of the season starting at 2 p.m. against Bemidji State.
The six Olympians will be honored after the game and admission to the game will be free.
Coming back for the ceremony are Canadian gold medalists Jamie Lee Rattray, Erin Ambrose, Renata Fast and Ella Shelton, U.S. silver medalist Savannah Harmon and Michaela Pejzlova, who competed for the Czech Republic.
The six Olympians will sign autographs before and after the game and Olympic participation banners for all six will be raised in Cheel Arena.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.