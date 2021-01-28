Clarkson vs. Colgate
When, where: 5 p.m. today, Cheel Arena, Potsdam; 4 p.m. Sunday, Class of 1965 Arena, Hamilton.
Records: Clarkson (5-5-1 overall, 1-3 ECAC Hockey); Colgate (10-1-1, 6-0).
Leading scorers: Clarkson, F Elizabeth Giguere (7 goals-8 assists—15 points), F Brooke McQuigge (6-7—13), F Gabrielle David (3-10—13); Colgate, F Danielle Serdachny (5-7—12), F Noemi Neubauerova (7-4—11), F Kalty Kaltounkova (4-7—11).
Goalies: Clarkson, Michelle Pasiechnyk (3-2, 1.75 goals-against average, .943 save percentage), Marie-Pier Coulombe (2-3-1, 2.75, .886); Colgate, Kayle Osborne (10-1-1, 1.32, .938).
Outlook: Clarkson and Colgate have already met six times this season, including two ECAC Hockey games. Now the teams start a stretch where they will face each four times in the next five games. This weekend’s games are ECAC Hockey contests and the set of games on Feb. 5 and 7 are nonconference. Clarkson is 1-4-1 so far against the Raiders and lost both games against Colgate in conference play. Clarkson has scored just one goal in three of its last five games overall and has only 10 goals in six games with Colgate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.