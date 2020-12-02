Clarkson vs. Colgate
When: 5 p.m., Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Class of 1965 Arena, Hamilton (tonight); Cheel Arena, Potsdam (Saturday).
Streaming: ESPN+
Records: Clarkson (1-1 overall); Colgate (3-1).
Leading scorers: Clarkson, F Brooke McQuigge (1 goal-1 assist—2 points), F Gabrielle David (0-2—2); F Elizabeth Giguere (1-0—1); Colgate, F Rosy Demers (1-4—5), F Kalty Kaltounkova (2-2—4), F Noemi Neubauerova (2-1—3).
Goalies: Clarkson, Marie-Pier Coulombe (1-1, 2.51 goals-against average, .912 save percentage); Colgate, Kayle Osborne (3-1, 1.77, .910).
Outlook: The Golden Knights avenged a 3-1 loss in their home opener last Saturday by defeating the Raiders 3-2 in Hamilton on Monday night. These will be the last of the four-game, nonconference series and could be the Clarkson women’s last games of the 2020 portion of their schedule. ... Clarkson is still looking to find its usual defensive style. Through two games the Golden Knights are allowing an average of 28.5 shots. Last year Clarkson allowed 24.5 shots. Senior Elizabeth Giguere is two points from tying Loren Gabel’s career school scoring record of 213 points. ... The Raiders dropped their first game of the season Monday. Colgate opened with a pair of wins in a home-and-home series with nearby Syracuse. Colgate returns 20 of 21 players from last years and team and freshman Kalty Kaltounkova, from the Czech Republic, is off to a strong start with two goals and two assists and 14 shots on goal in four games.
