When: 6 p.m., Friday; 3 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Appleton Arena, Canton (tonight); Cheel Arena (Potsdam), Saturday.
Records: Clarkson (3-0-1 overall); St. Lawrence (2-0-2).
Leading scorers: Clarkson, Caitrin Lonergan (3 goals-5 assists—8 points), Gabrielle David (2-4—6), Laurence Frenette (2-2—4), Nicole Gosling (2-2—4), Haley Winn (2-2—4); SLU, Rachel Bjorgan (2-1—3), Rachel Teslak (2-1—3), Aly McLeod (1-2—3).
Goalies: Clarkson, Michelle Pasiechnyk (2-0-1, 1.33 goals-against average, .947 save percentage), Amanda Zeglen (1-0, 1.08, .929); SLU, Lucy Morgan (2-0-2, 1.20, .954).
Outlook: In recent years Clarkson has controlled this rivalry series. But last year the Saints ended the season with four straight wins against the Golden Knights, including an ECAC Hockey semifinal game. ... Clarkson has outscored its opponents 15-5 in its first four games. The Golden Knights have scored on 3 of 14 power-play chances and killed 14 of 15 penalties. ... The Saints opened the season at Penn State, winning 1-0 and tying 2-2. SLU then hosted Syracuse for two games, winning 4-1 and again skating to a 2-2 tie in the second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.