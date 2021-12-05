PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Mia Coene scored the only goal for Princeton as the Tigers skated to a 1-1 tie with Providence College in a nonconference women’s hockey game Saturday.
Mia Coene’s twin sister Maddy is a forward for the Friars, who edged Princeton 1-0 on Friday.
It was the first matchup in college for the twins, who are Clayton residents.
SUNY PLATTSBURGH 4, SUNY CANTON 1
Sara Krauseneck recorded two goals as the Cardinals downed the Kangaross in Northeast Women’s Hockey League matchup at Canton.
Bridget Orr and Lily Stumm also provided goals for SUNY Plattsburgh (8-2, 7-0).
Sarah Kosnaskie scored for SUNY Canton (6-1-1, 2-1-1).
SUNY POTSDAM 6, BUFFALO STATE 3
Kaylee Merrill scored twice as the Bears beat the Bengals in a Northeast Women’s Hockey League game at Potsdam.
Emily DellaNeve added a goal and an assist for SUNY Potsdam (3-6-1, 1-4-1).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY POTSDAM 5, ST. MICHAEL’S 3
Robert Clerc and Jack Bloem scored goals 23 seconds apart early in the third period to snap a 2-2 tie and SUNY Potsdam recorded its first victory of the season in a nonconference game in Burlington, Vt.
Thomas Terranova added a goal and an assist for Potsdam (1-8).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY ONEONTA 63, SUNY POTSDAM 62
Olivia Dobrovosky’s jumper with eight seconds left helped the Red Dragons edge the Bears in a SUNYAC game at Potsdam.
Dobrovosky scored 13 points and Molly Stephens led SUNY Oneonta (4-5,2-1) with 14 points.
Madison McCormick and Dyamon Hunter each notched 16 points for SUNY Potsdam (6-2,2-1).
SUNY CANTON 61, CAZENOVIA 52
Ogdensburg’s Chelsey Raven posted 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Kangaroos earned their first Northern Atlantic Conference win of the season at Canton.
Shanelle Borth added 12 points for SUNY Canton (3-3, 1-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 73, SKIDMORE 62
Katie Frederick reached the 1,000-point mark with 14 points and 22 rebounds as the Saints beat the Thoroughbreds in a Liberty League matchup at Saratoga Springs.
Stella Davis led all scorers with 19 points and Dylan Watkiss also netted 14 points for St. Lawrence (7-0, 2-0).
UNION 70, CLARKSON 48
Megan Lee’s 21 points led the Dutchwomen to a Liberty League victory over the Golden Knights in Schenectady.
Darby Leid chipped in with 14 points for Union (1-3, 1-1).
Former Canton standout Elaina Porter paced Clarkson (0-6, 0-2) with 13 points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. LAWRENCE 58, SKIDMORE 57
Trent Adamson’s layup with 1:11 left in regulation helped the Saints win a Liberty League game at Saratoga Springs.
Adamson recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds for St. Lawrence (5-1, 1-1).
UNION 84, CLARKSON 64
Justin Regis racked up 16 points as the Dutchmen downed the Golden Knights in Liberty League play at Schenectady.
Brian Noone and Temi George each added 15 points for Union (4-2, 2-0).
Chris Hulbert was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points for Clarkson (0-6, 0-2).
SUNY ONEONTA 85, SUNY POTSDAM 81
Frankie Williams powered the Red Dragons with 31 points in their SUNYAC win over the Bears in Potsdam.
Daniel Derice scored 19 points for SUNY Oneonta (6-2, 2-1).
Tyrese Baptiste picked up 23 points and 14 rebounds for SUNY Potsdam (3-3, 2-1).
SUNY CANTON 83, CAZENOVIA 72
Danny Santana collected 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Kangaroos topped the Wildcats in a North Atlantic Conference game at Canton.
Andrew Fitch earned a double-double of his own with 14 points and 13 rebounds for SUNY Canton (2-3, 1-1).
Kobe Bogart scored 22 points for Cazenovia (2-8, 0-2).
NORTH COUNTRY CC 80, JEFFERSON CC 72
Terrance Clayton-Murphy scored 26 points as the Saints outlasted the Cannoneers in a Region 3 game at Saranac Lake. Ryan Previna scored 19 points for North Country Community College (5-2).
Isiah Murphy led all scorers with 33 points for Jefferson Community College (3-6).
SWIMMING AND DIVING
CLARKSON 2nD AT RIT
Cooper Mattice placed third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 back as the Clarkson men finished second overall at the Don Richards Invitational at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Clarkson totaled 627 points, behind champion RIT (1590.5). St. Lawrence placed fifth of the five teams with 25.
In the women’s event, Clarkson took third with 590 points as Bella Triolet was third in the 100 butterfly and helped the 200 medley relay to third place. St. Lawrence finished fourth with 354.5. Saints sophomore Maggie Wenger broke a 43-year-old SLU record when she won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 55.92 seconds. Wenger also took second in the 100 freestyle. RIT won the team competition with 1,155 points.
POTSDAM 4TH, 6TH
Ryan Hagadorn took first place in the 200 breaststroke and added seconds in the 100 breast and 50 freestyle as the SUNY Potsdam men placed fourth in the Cortland Invitational in Cortland.
Kenzie Cerny led the Potsdam women with a first in the 400 individual medley. Emily Pitz took second in the 200 butterfly for the Bears, who took sixth among six teams. Cortland swept the men’s and women’s races.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
SAINTS WOMEN WIN HOLIDAY RELAYS
Haylei Coolican won two events as the host St. Lawrence women won the Holiday Relays in Canton.
Coolican took first in the mile and was part of the winning distance medley relay as SLU beat SUNY Plattsburgh while SUNY Potsdam was fifth.
In the men’s competition, Tye Royal won the 1,000 meters and was part of the victorious distance medley relay to helps the Saints place second. Utica won the men’s team competition and SUNY Potsdam was fifth.
SQUASH
st. lawrence men, WOMEN SWEEP
The St. Lawrence men’s and women’s squash teams each finished out the semester with wins over Hamilton and Wesleyan at Clinton.
The Saints men swept the Continentals and Cardinals, 9-0, in each match while the women won each of their matches, 6-3.
