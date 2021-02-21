HAMILTON — The Colgate women’s hockey team scored two goals in the first three minutes and cruised to a 5-0 win over St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game Sunday at the Class of 1965 Arena.
Malie Schneider started things for the Raiders (12-5-1 overall, 7-3-0 conference) with a goal just 1 minute, 28 seconds into the game, with Sydney Bard and Sammy Smigliani assisting.
The Raiders added a second goal at 2:44 on a shot from Darcie Lappan, with Maggie MacEachern and Coralie Larose assisting.
Colgate added a power-play goal at 18:38 of the opening period from Kaitlyn O’Donohoe. Rosy Demers and Allyson Simpson assisted on that goal.
Smigliani made it 4-0 for Colgate with a goal from O’Donohoe at 5:16 of the second period.
Demers ended the scoring at 11:10 of the second period, with Danielle Serdachny and MacEachern assisting.
St. Lawrence fell to 2-6, 2-5.
Kalye Osborne stopped 23 shots and Peri Donaldson played the last 6:31 of the game and made two saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.