CANTON — The Colgate women’s hockey team came to the north country for the final weekend of the ECAC Hockey regular season in fifth place and left in third.
Colgate produced a six-point weekend by routing St. Lawrence University 9-1 Saturday afternoon at Appleton Arena after beating Clarkson 2-1 Friday night.
When Brown upset Quinnipiac 1-0 Saturday that bumped the Raiders into third place, meaning they will host travel partner Cornell in a best-of-three quarterfinal series next weekend.
“It’s a tough road trip,” Colgate coach Greg Fargo said. “We knew that last stretch of games that we had was going to be very tough. To come and beat Cornell (Tuesday) and come to the north country and get six points feels good. More importantly it just feels good to play well. That’s something we’ve been trying to string together, to go on a run. We feel like this team has the ability to beat anybody.”
The Saints (14-13-7 overall, 10-8-4 conference) finished seventh and will travel to second-place Yale.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Saints coach Chris Wells said of the playoffs. “We had some moments out there (Saturday) where we showed some speed and creativity. Colgate scored some beautiful goals. They obviously were playing with a lot of purpose to try to get home ice here tonight. They are probably one of the most talented teams in the league.”
Clarkson (22-9-3, 13-8-1) finished fifth and will play about 10 miles away from the SLU-Yale series at No. 4 Quinnipiac.
Colgate spoiled SLU’s senior day with a dominating performance, scoring three goals in each period.
Danielle Serdachny started the game fast for Colgate (26-7-1, 16-5-1) with a goal just 53 seconds into the game. She got to a loose puck near the boards, skated into the circle and put a shot just under the bar.
“Obviously SLU and Clarkson are two very good teams, but we came in confident and we all played together, which was huge for us,” Serdachny said.
Kalty Kaltounkova scored a power-play goal at 6:34 and Eleri MacKay made it 3-0 with a goal at 18:38.
Colgate outshot the Saints only 9-7 in the first period, but dominated even more in the second, scoring three more goals and outshooting SLU 21-9.
Tanner Gates extended the lead to 4-0 with a goal at 4:35 and Allyson Simpson made it 5-0 at 6:43.
Graduate student Nara Elia, who transferred to SLU from Boston University, scored the only goal for the Saints during a power play at 12:28 of the second period.
“It meant a lot,” Elia said of playing a season at SLU. “I was grateful to get another opportunity for a (fifth) year and I can’t thank the coaches enough for letting me come here.”
Kaltounkova scored her second power-play goal of the game at 16:42 to give the Raiders a 6-1 lead heading into the final period.
Serdachny scored her second power-play goal of the game at 6:12 of the third period and then MacKay scored her second goal at 9:40 to make it 8-1.
MacKay’s sister, Delani, scored the final goal for the Raiders with 55 seconds left.
The loss was difficult for the Saints, but the seniors still enjoyed their moment after enduring challenges during their four years.
SLU’s seniors started out their careers in Appleton Arena, then played most of their sophomore years at SUNY Canton while Appleton Arena was being renovated.
Last year they played a shortened season with just three other teams in the conference and no spectators at games. They still made it to the ECAC Hockey championship game before losing to Colgate.
“(Appleton) has such a special feeling,” said Saints senior Claire Dudley. “The people coming to our games are just so much fun.”
The Saints will face a Yale team they tied 4-4 in Canton and lost 3-1 to in New Haven, Conn.
CORNELL 3, CLARKSON 1
Lily Delianedis scored two goals to lead the Big Red (14-12-2, 12-8-2) past the Golden Knights in the regular-season finale at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (22-9-3, 13-8-1) will not host a playoff series for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
Kaitlin Jockims scored the first goal of the game for Cornell in the first period.
Nicole Gosling scored for Clarkson at 19:22.9 of the second period during a power play with assists going to Gabrielle David and Caitrin Lonergan to cut the lead to 2-1.
