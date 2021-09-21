Defending ECAC Hockey regular-season and tournament champion Colgate is the preseason favorite to repeat in the annual conference coaches’ women’s hockey poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Raiders received seven of the 12 first-place votes and finished with 115 points.
Clarkson, which endured a tough ending last year and finished 8-10-1, is projected to return to its usual place at or near the top of the standings.
The Golden Knights received two first-place votes and are second in the poll with 101 votes.
Cornell, Harvard and Princeton, which all sat out last season due to COVID-19, were picked third, fourth and fifth, respectively. The Big Red received the other three first-place votes.
Quinnipiac was picked sixth and SLU, which reached the championship game last year, was selected seventh.
Those two are followed by Yale, Dartmouth, Union, Brown and Rensselaer. All five of those teams also missed last year due to COVID-19.
Clarkson forward Caitrin Lonergan and defenseman Nicole Gosling were both named to the preseason first team.
Lonergan enters her final year at Clarkson with 167 career points, which is the third most among players this season behind Wisconsin’s Daryl Watts and former Clarkson player Elizabeth Giguere, who is now at Minnesota Duluth.
The other forwards on the preseason team are Colgate’s Danielle Serdachny and Harvard’s Dominique Petrie. Joining Gosling on defense are Colgate’s Tanner Gates and Quinnipiac’s Kendall Cooper, and the goalie is Colgate’s Kayle Osborne.
Area players in ECAC Hockey this year are SLU forward Gabi Jones (Potsdam), along with Brown defenseman Rose Jeneault (Ogdensburg) and Princeton forward Mia Coene (Clayton).
