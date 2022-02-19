POTSDAM — Colgate University edged Clarkson, 2-1, Friday night at Cheel Arena in what has become one of the biggest rivalries in women’s college hockey, moving past the Golden Knights for the final home ECAC Hockey playoff spot.
The rivalry got heated in the 2017-18 season when the teams tied for the ECAC Hockey regular-season title. Clarkson beat Colgate in the ECAC Hockey title game and then in the national championship game.
The next year, Clarkson eliminated the Raiders in an ECAC Hockey semifinal, and the following year, knocked Colgate out of a quarterfinal series at Cheel Arena.
The Raiders (25-7-1 overall, 15-5-1 conference) have 42.5 points and are in fourth place with one game left to play.
Clarkson (22-8-3, 13-7-1) trails Colgate by one point.
The Raiders can clinch a home series with Clarkson next weekend by beating St. Lawrence University at 3 this afternoon at Appleton Arena in Canton.
“It was pretty good effort overall,” Raiders coach Greg Fargo said. “They came out ready to play and we weren’t. We did a nice job responding. The last 40 minutes is certainly what this team is capable of. Every point matters all year long. We’d love to have home ice so we had the games this weekend circled.”
If Colgate loses or ties against SLU, Clarkson could move back into the final home playoff spot with a win today over Cornell at 3 p.m. at Cheel Arena. Clarkson would also get the spot if it ties the Big Red and Colgate loses in regulation to SLU.
No matter who winds up at home for the best-of-three quarterfinal series next weekend, it’s pretty likely that Clarkson and Colgate will be playing each other once again.
“I think there’s a chance of that,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “This is no different than any other year. I feel like every year comes down to the last game of the season. Whoever we have to play, that’s who we’ll play.”
The Golden Knights started strong Friday, playing a faster-paced style than usual in the first period and outshooting the Raiders 12-6.
Clarkson struck first when Stephanie Markowski scored with 2.3 seconds left with an assist going to Baylee Kirwan, who was playing against her older sister, Taylor, a Colgate senior.
“I just saw lots of traffic in front,” Markowski said. “I saw a lane and popped out right by my stick. It was good screening in front.”
The Raiders were not affected by the late goal and came out and controlled play for much of the second period, outshooting Clarkson 14-10.
Colgate tied the game 1-1 when Nemo Neubauerova found Rosy Demers alone by the Clarkson crease at 8 minutes, 27 seconds. Neubauerova returned to Colgate after playing for the Czech Republic in the Winter Olympics at Beijing.
Clarkson nearly took a 2-1 lead 2:55 into the third period when Gabrielle David missed a chance at a rebound of a shot from Brooke McQuigge.
Colgate’s winning goal came at 8:33 on a shot form Kalty Kaltounkova. Her shot appeared to bounce off the ice and go over Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk and roll into the net. Kaltounkova was not sure after the game how it went in.
“I’m not (exactly) sure how it went in, but definitely a great play from (Neubauerova) up top,” Kaltounkova said. “I was one of them (in front) and it just bounced over me and bounced all over us, including the goalie.”
Colgate’s Malia Schneider saw a shot clank off the goalpost at 10:59.
Clarkson had one last chance to get a tie when Kaltounkova was called for elbowing with 2:08 remaining. Pasiechnyk was pulled for an extra attacker but the Golden Knights failed to score.
Clarkson’s best chance came on another shot from David with 23.8 seconds left that was stopped by Raiders goalie Hannah Murphy.
“We came into this game prepared, but we just have to continue it out, just play the full 60 (minutes)” said Clarkson assistant captain Nicole Gosling. “They are all skilled players, so you have to respect them and know what they are going to do.”
CORNELL 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2 (OT)
Izzy Daniel scored with 26 seconds left in overtime to give the Big Red (13-12-2, 11-8-2) a win over St. Lawrence in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
Cornell led twice in the game. Leah McSween scored at 18:59 of the first period to put the Big Red up 1-0.
Hillary Sterling tied the game for SLU (14-12-7, 10-7-4) with a goal at 5:34 of the second period, but Alexa Davis scored for Cornell at 6:40 to put the Bid Red back on top.
Sterling scored another goal at 17:51 of the third period to send the game to overtime.
