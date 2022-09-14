ALBANY — Colgate, which has won the last two women’s ECAC Hockey tournament championships, was picked by the league’s coaches to win the title again this season.
The preseason poll and all-ECAC teams were announced Wednesday.
The Raiders earned six first-place votes among the conference’s 12 coaches and picked up a total of 115 points.
Yale, which reached last year’s Frozen Four, was picked to finish second, one point ahead of Princeton (98-97). The Bulldogs received three first-place votes and Princeton received one.
Quinnipiac was picked to finish fourth followed by Clarkson, which received one first-place vote.
Cornell was picked sixth, Harvard seventh and St. Lawrence University eighth.
Brown was selected to finish ninth, followed by Rensselaer, Dartmouth and Union.
SLU goalie Lucy Morgan was chosen to the preseason first team and was the only player to be unanimously selected. Morgan started 34 games in goal last season and posted a 1.76 goals-against average and .939 save percentage.
The first-team forwards are Colgate’s Danielle Serdachny, Kalty Kaltounkova and Yale’s Elle Hartje.
Yale’s Emma Seitz and Cornell’s Rory Guilday were chosen on defense.
One notable omission on the first team is Princeton’s Sarah Fillier, who has missed the last two seasons and is one of Canada’s top national team players.
Fillier missed the 2020-21 season because Princeton did not field a team due to COVID-19 and missed last year to take part in the Olympics, where she won a gold medal.
MEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSOn 3, SUNY CANTON 0
Carter Kladstrup made two saves to lead Clarkson past SUNY Canton (1-4) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Bobby Guilfoil and Paolo Martino scored goals in the first half for Clarkson (5-0). Colin Wright added a goal in the second half.
ST. LAWRENCE 1, SUNY POTSDAM 1
Luke Clark scored in the 78th minute to give the Bears (3-1-1) a tie with the Saints in a nonconference game in Potsdam.
Marco Wong scored for SLU (3-1-2) in the 76th minute.
JEFFERSON CC 5, FINGER LAKES 1
Thomas Hernandez accounted for two goals and an assist as Jefferson Community College posted a victory at Canandaigua.
Hernandez added an assist and Santiago Hernandez supplied a goal and an assist for the Cannoneers (3-2). Jannis Tapken and Henry Uchtmann also scored for JCC. Shareef Stokely made four saves in goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CLARKSON 4, SUNY CANTON 0
Sarah Kohls scored a goal and assisted on another as Clarkson shut out SUNY Canton (0-4) in a nonconference game in Canton.
Arin Bates, Angehlina Fahrenkrug and Aspen Tlapa also scored for Clarkson (5-0-1).
FINGER LAKES CC 2, JEFFERSON CC 0
Allie Bow and Natalie Leccearddone each scored a goal as Finger Lakes Community shut out JCC in Canandaigua.
Grace Hall made four saves in goal for Finger Lakes (4-1). Jenna Leshkevich made seven saves for JCC (1-3).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY POTSDAM 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Jessica Ader led the Bears (7-1) with 13 kills in a 20-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Saints in a nonconference match in Potsdam.
Vivian Zymeck led SLU (1-7) with eight kills.
