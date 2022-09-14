St. Lawrence goalie Lucy Morgan makes a stick save during a game versus Princeton last season. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — Colgate, which has won the last two women’s ECAC Hockey tournament championships, was picked by the league’s coaches to win the title again this season.

The preseason poll and all-ECAC teams were announced Wednesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.