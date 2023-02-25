POTSDAM — The Cornell University women’s hockey team stayed alive for another day after a 2-1 double-overtime win over Clarkson in game two of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series Saturday.
The Big Red (16-13-2 overall), the No. 5 seed, will play No. 4 Clarkson at 2 p.m. today to decide who advances to next weekend’s semifinals at Yale in New Haven, Conn.
Cornell’s winning goal came at 4:59 of the second overtime period on a shot from Georgia Schiff.
The goal was reviewed for a possible offside infraction but stood.
“My message to the team after was we have to forget about it and flush it and not worry about it,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said about the loss. “We had our opportunities to win that game and obviously it didn’t go our way. We have another game (today). We can’t worry about this one.
“I still like the way we played. We were still able to create a lot of opportunities. We held them to two goals. We are doing a lot of the little things. We had a couple opportunities we maybe could have beared down on to put it in the back of the net. For the most part, I like the way we are playing right now.”
Clarkson (27-9-2) won the opening game 5-1 on Friday, scoring three goals in the first period.
Since that opening period of the series it’s been an even matchup.
Neither team scored in the first period and defenseman Stephanie Markowski gave Clarkson a lead Saturday with a power-play goal just 16 seconds into the second period.
Markowski’s shot came from just inside the blue line and beat Big Red goalie Deanna Fraser.
“My teammates were telling me to shoot and it was a good net-front (screen),” Markowski said.
Cornell tied the game at 5 minutes, 42 seconds of the second period when Kaitlin Jockims tipped in a shot from Paige Kenyon past Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk.
Haley Winn nearly gave Clarkson a lead at 3:14 of the third period when her shot during a power play clanked off the goal post.
Pasiechnyk came up with some big saves in the third period to keep the game tied.
At 11:42 she made a glove snag of a shot by Jockims.
At 17:40 she robbed Cornell’s Grace Dwyer of another good scoring chance.
Pasiechnyk finished with 41 saves.
“That’s what you need from your goaltender in those type of games,” Desrosiers said. “Cornell’s an offensive-minded team. You know if there is any kind of breakdown defensively your goaltender will make those big saves.”
ST. LAWRENCE 3, QUINNIPIAC 2
The No. 6 Saints (17-18-3) forced a game three at 3 p.m. today by beating No. 3 Quinnipiac in Hamden, Conn.
Quinnipiac (28-8) scored just 40 seconds into the game on a power-play goal from Lexie Adzija.
SLU answered 52 seconds into the second period with a goal from Taylor Lum, with Shailynn Snow and Melissa Jefferies assisting.
Julia Gosling scored the go-ahead goal for SLU at 11:39 of the third period during a power play, with Abby Hustler assisting.
The Saints added an empty-net goal from Aly McLeod at 18:39 with Chloe Puddifant picking up the assist.
Quinnipiac maintained the extra attacker and scored at 19:19 on another shot from Adzija.
