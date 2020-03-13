POTSDAM — The women’s hockey season officially ended Thursday while Clarkson was in flight to Madison, Wis., to play an NCAA quarterfinal game against the University of Wisconsin.
The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that all postseason winter championship events were canceled due to the coronavirus.
All that’s left to find out this year is if Clarkson junior Elizabeth Giguere wins the Patty Kazmaier Award, which will be given out next weekend.
Anyone with Clarkson’s women’s hockey knows the impact Giguere has made on the program, scoring a game-winning goal in a national championship game and now being just three points away from tying Loren Gabel’s school career scoring record of 213 points.
Not only has Giguere achieved all of that, she also helped lead two of Clarkson’s current standout underclassmen to join the program.
Sophomore goalie Marie-Pier Coulombe, and freshman forward Gabrielle David, both Quebec natives, were teammates of Giguere’s on the Limoilou Titans junior team. The three played together with the Titans in 2016-17.
Coulombe just produced the best single-season save percentage by a Clarkson goalie, .949, in school history. David ends the season with 38 points, the second-most points by a Clarkson freshman after Giguere’s 71 points two years ago.
“I think the one who came the year before, you ask questions (of) a lot,” Coulombe said. “We asked about how it is, what it feels like. It’s so different, the language, being here in the country. It just makes it more safe when you know that someone before came and she had the experience, she won (national title) freshman year and had the winning goal. It was so nice to see someone that went from Quebec and play with her and see that she can have, even in (the NCAA) she can have that kind of impact as a freshman.
“You played with her and I could probably see myself doing that. It’s fun to be the next one that comes. It’s really scary (coming to another country), but when you know that people from where you are from are going there, and they loved their experience, it just makes it so much easier to just go and feel accepted and when you come here you are not alone.”
Said David, “We didn’t know Clarkson before Elizabeth committed here. It was fun for us to see an opportunity of NCAA (hockey). At first I was thinking of staying in Canada, because I didn’t know about the NCAA. But then Elizabeth went here and she told me a lot about the league. I think for me it was better to be here than Canada.”
Coulombe didn’t play much her first season as former Ohio State goalie Kassidy Sauve transferred to Clarkson and played in 36 of the team’s 40 games. Coulombe played in three games and went 2-1 with a 1.73 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.
This season Clarkson picked up another Ohio State goalie transfer, Amanda Zeglen, so Coulombe was not sure how much she would play. But early in the year she emerged as the Golden Knights starting goalie and enters the NCAA quarterfinal game with a 23-6-5 record, a 1.23 goals-against average and the .949 save percentage. She also has seven shutouts.
And after watching Clarkson’s Frozen Four semifinal 5-0 loss to the Badgers last year, she wanted her own chance to face the Badgers after watching last year’s game, but that won’t happen now.
“We played Wisconsin and we lost and I remember thinking (on the bench), ‘I want to play them!’” Coulombe said earlier this week. “I was just having that feeling inside that I wanted to be (playing), too, and having a chance to play them this weekend is amazing. I would have never asked for anything else. This team, Wisconsin, is probably the one that I wanted to play the most. It’s just a thrill to be there and having that chance right now.”
