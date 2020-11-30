Clarkson University goalie Marie-Pier Coulombe was busy Monday, stopping 36 shots to help the Golden Knights defeat Colgate, 3-2, in a nonconference women’s hockey game at the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton.
Clarkson (1-1 overall) opened the season with a 3-1 loss to the Raiders on Saturday afternoon at Cheel Arena. The teams will meet again in Hamilton at 5 p.m. Thursday and close out a four-game, nonconference series with a game at Cheel Arena at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The No. 7 Golden Knights never trailed Monday, but won the game despite Colgate holding large statistical edges in many categories.
Colgate (3-1) outshot Clarkson 38-19 and held a 40-18 margin on faceoffs. The fifth-ranked Raiders also had seven power-play chances compared to just one for Clarkson.
“There was a lot of things going on, but I think we got better every period,” Coulombe said. “When we were in (defensive play) we were able to block shots. That helps me in the net. We had some ups and downs, but my goal was just to be sure that I could be there when we had some (tough moments) in the game.”
The Raiders started the game strong with five shots on Coulombe in the first three minutes.
But Colgate’s Rosy Demers was called for holding at 11 minutes, 54 seconds of the first period and Clarkson scored on its only power play of the game with a shot from Brooke McQuigge at 12:38. McQuigge’s goal came after a nice pass from Gabrielle David.
Clarkson upped the lead to 2-0 at 17:20 of the opening period when Miranda Gaudet, who missed most of last season with an injury, scored after getting a pass from behind the net from freshman Florence Lessard, who earned her first career point on the play.
Colgate cut the lead to 2-1 at 18:35 of the opening period with a goal from Nemo Neubauerova, Clarkson defenseman Stephanie Markowski tried to clear a loose puck out of the way but just missed it with her stick before Neubauerova pounced on it for her shot.
Defending Patty Kazmaier winner Elizabeth Giguere almost gave Clarkson a 3-1 lead with 53 seconds left with a breakaway, but Colgate goalie Kayle Osborne stopped Giguere’s attempt at a backhanded shot.
Colgate also started strong in the second period with three good scoring chances on Coulombe in the first 30 seconds.
Giguere gave Clarkson a two-goal lead again when she scored on a rebound of her own shot at 6:12 of the second period to make it 3-1. It was her first goal of the season and brought her within two points of Loren Gabel’s school scoring record of 213 points.
Colgate went just 1 for 7 on the power play but cut the lead to 3-2 with its only power-play goal of the game at 18:44 of the second period on another shot from Neubauerova.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.