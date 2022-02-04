CANTON — From the moment Suyeon Eom’s shot hit the back of the net, her smile was visible from almost any spot at Appleton Arena.
Eom, a freshman from Seoul, South Korea, not only scored her first goal for St. Lawrence University on Friday night, it was also her first goal in any sort of game since the 2018-19 season.
It helped spark the Saints to a 3-0 shutout of Princeton in an ECAC Hockey game, the first of three games for SLU (12-10-5 overall, 8-5-2 conference) this weekend.
“I’ve never seen the bench jump like that,” SLU’s Jessica Poirier said of Eom’s goal, which came at 4 minutes, 50 seconds of the second period. “There’s no one that deserves it more than her.”
Eom is believed to be the first Korean player to compete in NCAA Division I women’s hockey and she actually played a game against the Saints with the Korean national team during the 2019-20 season.
She had been a defenseman but SLU coach Chris Wells moved her to forward recently.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Eom, who initially covered her face with both gloves. “After I saw the bench I realized I scored a goal. I was so happy. They always told me if I score we are going to be really happy for you and jump off the benches. They really did it. I almost cried.
“I was struggling at first when I transferred from defense to forward, but many people helped me a lot. Now I’m really enjoying playing as a forward.”
The Saints struck first in Friday’s game when Poirier scored on a wrist shot from the middle of the circle at 17:35 seconds of the first period.
“I got a nice pass from (Shailynn Snow) and skated down the ice,” Poirier said. “We only had a few shots on net at that point. I wanted to put another one on there. Right before the end of the period it kind of changed the momentum and we were able to carry that into the second. It was huge for us.”
Abby Hustler closed out the scoring for the Saints with an empty-net goal with 2:11 left in the game.
After the third goal, the only thing left for SLU to achieve was to help goalie Lucy Morgan shut out the Tigers (9-10-4, 7-7-2).
Morgan finished with 37 saves to pick up her sixth shutout of the season.
“We played really well,” Morgan said. “We didn’t get as much flow as we wanted too, but we made up by being aware, especially in the defensive zone, just getting in lanes. They really only had a few rushes, a lot of shots were from outside, which made my life easier. The last five minutes was pretty chaotic though.”
Morgan was all smiles afterward, but during the game she looked intense behind her goalie cage.
“I didn’t know I did that,” Morgan said of her facial reactions during play. “I bite my tongue sometimes, but that’s just a habit. I’m not really intense. If you see me I wave to people between periods, I’m pretty cool the whole time.”
SLU is in sixth place in the ECAC Hockey standings with 28 points, but just five behind Quinnipiac, which sits in the last spot for home-ice advantage in the playoffs.
The Saints play Quinnipiac at 3 today and then at 2 p.m. Sunday, making up a game postponed earlier in the season due to COVID-19.
“I think it’s good to play this time of year,” Wells said. “Everybody is trying to figure out where they are going to wind up in the playoffs. We did a good job finishing the game the way we need too.”
n NOTES: Princeton outshot the Saints 37-19, including 16-3 in the third period. ... Clayton native Mia Coene played for the Tigers, making her first appearance as a player at Appleton. She blocked two shots. Kristina Bahl blocked three shots for the Saints. ... Princeton’s Sharon Frankel went 18-7 on faceoffs.
