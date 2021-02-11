College women’s hockey
CANTON — Former St. Lawrence University women’s hockey player Emily Middagh died this week in Canada at age 22.
Middagh’s death was “sudden and unexpected,” according to an online article in GameOn Magazine, a publication covering hockey in Manitoba.
Middagh, a defenseman, played at SLU in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. She competed in 40 games and recorded one goal and three assists. She transferred to the University of Regina for the 2018-19 season, where she played in 28 games with one goal and seven assists.
Middagh’s last season of hockey was with the Manitoba Blizzard of the MWJHL in 2019-20.
A GoFundMe page for Middagh’s family has been set up by the Manitoba Blizzard.
