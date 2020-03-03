POTSDAM — Clarkson University junior Elizabeth Giguere has been named one of the three finalists for the women’s hockey Patty Kazmaier Award.
It is the fourth straight year a Golden Knight has been one of the top three. Loren Gabel won the award last year and was a finalist in 2018. Cayley Mercer was a finalist in 2017. Clarkson’s Jamie Lee Rattray won the honor in 2014.
The award will be given out on March 21 in Boston during the women’s Frozen Four.
The other two finalists are Wisconsin senior Abby Roque, who was born in Potsdam and is the daughter of former Clarkson men’s assistant coach Jim Roque, and Northeastern sophomore forward Alina Mueller.
Giguere, who is from Quebec City, has the best scoring statistics among the three finalists. She leads the nation with 36 goals and has 65 total points, averaging 1.81 per game. She also leads the nation in game-winning goals with 10.
“It would be hard to say that any one player has elevated their game or put their team on their shoulders more than Elizabeth has this year,” said Clarkson head coach Matt Desrosiers in a statement. “What Elizabeth has been able to do considering the amount of injuries we have suffered to some key contributors, is nothing short of remarkable. We have been fortunate to have had some great players come through our program at Clarkson, but Elizabeth has displayed the ability to do things on the ice that just make you shake your head in amazement.”
Roque has scored 25 goals with 32 assists and Mueller has scored 25 goals with 35 assists.
Giguere and the Golden Knights will play for the ECAC Championship this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.