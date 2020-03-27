Almost as soon as the live YouTube video ended Friday, announcing Clarkson University’s Elizabeth Giguere as the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award winner for college women’s hockey, Giguere received her first Kazmaier-winner-to-Kazmaier-winner phone call, from last year’s victor, former teammate Loren Gabel.
“It was just saying congratulations,” Giguere said of the call. “We talk a lot. We are good friends. It was mostly casual, just telling me to enjoy it and be proud of myself.”
Giguere, who led the nation with 37 goals in 37 games, won the award in an unusual manner as USA Hockey worked around COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Instead of the typical brunch the Saturday of the Frozen Four weekend, Giguere was announced as the winner on a USA Hockey YouTube broadcast from Colorado Springs, Colo., which featured highlights of all 10 nominees. Each of the three finalists, which included Wisconsin’s Abby Roque and Northeastern’s Alina Mueller, recorded an acceptance video in advance so that the broadcast would feature the winner accepting her award.
“I had to tape a video, which I probably took 10 times or something,” Giguere said. “I get shy and stuff, but I would rather have been there live and meet the people and see the girls and everything. We all understand why we are not there. I’m still happy and it’s still the same.”
Giguere, a junior from Quebec City, Quebec, is Clarkson’s third winner of the premier individual award in NCAA women’s hockey.
Gabel, who was Giguere’s linemate for her first two years of college, won it last year. Jamie Lee Rattray won it in 2014.
“I’m extremely happy and proud of her,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “It’s a very well-deserving award for her. She’s worked hard. I am just glad she is finally getting the recognition she really deserves.”
Because of the coronavirus circumstances, Clarkson’s team set up a Zoom (app) video conference so they could watch with her.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” Giguere said of the award. “It’s for sure something big for the school and the program that we won back-to-back. I’m still kind of overwhelmed with everything. It’s an honor to be next to Loren, who I played with for two years.”
Gabel and Giguere are the first teammates to win back-to-back awards since Wisconsin’s Meghan Duggan (a former Clarkson assistant) and Brianna Decker won in 2011 and 2012.
Harvard twice produced back-to-back winners, Jennifer Botterill in 2003 and Angela Ruggiero in 2004 and Julie Chu in 2007 and Sarah Vaillancourt in 2008.
Clarkson now ranks third in most Kazmaier wins, with three. Harvard leads with six and Wisconsin has five winners.
“Last year I had no idea how it was going to go,” Giguere said. “When we got (to the brunch) and sat there as a team, being there supporting (Gabel) as a team, it as really fun to be there, seeing her sitting with her family and the president of our school (Tony Collins). When she got called up as the winner, you should have seen our table in the back screaming and happy for her. This year I am here alone. I have family with me, and it’s fun. My phone is blowing up. A lot of people are reaching out to me. I wish (Gabel) could have been there, Like I was there for her. I know she is proud of me.”
Giguere has been a star at Clarkson almost since her first games. She scored 71 points as a freshman, 73 as a sophomore and 66 this year.
She scored an overtime winner in three of her first four NCAA Tournament games, including the national championship goal in 2018.
But Giguere has remained humble and one of the hardest workers on the team.
“She kind of almost shies away from the attention,” Desrosiers said. “She’s extremely humble. She’s always the first to acknowledge how much her teammates play a role in her success. It just shows the type of person she is. She’s always caring about other people. She understands that there are a lot of people out there that have helped her to get where she is.”
Those are traits that she’s passed on to her youngest brother, who is still in elementary school.
