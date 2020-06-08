POTSDAM — Patty Kazmaier winner Elizabeth Giguere was chosen as the team Most Valuable Player as the Clarkson University women’s hockey team announced its award winners Monday.
Clarkson finished with a 26-6-6 overall record and was 14-4-4 in ECAC Hockey. The Golden Knights made their eighth straight NCAA Tournament before the season was stopped early due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Giguere, a junior from Quebec City, Quebec, enjoyed another phenomenal season at right wing and added to her resume as one of the top players all-time in women’s college hockey.
She was the NCAA’s leading goal scorer with 37 tallies in 37 games, seven more goals than any other player in Division I and tied for second in the country in points with 66.
Giguere was also named a First-Team All-American for the second consecutive season and ECAC Hockey Player of the year. She has amassed 210 career points on 90 goals and 120 assists through just 118 games and is four points shy of breaking Clarkson’s all-time points mark of 213, currently held by 2019 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Loren Gabel (Class of 2019).
After an impressive start to her collegiate career as the nation’s leading rookie scorer, Gabrielle David was selected the Rookie of the Year. A left wing/center on Clarkson’s top lines, David tallied 38 points on 14 goals and a Division I high 24 assists through 37 games. The Drummondville, Quebec, native was also named USCHO.com Rookie of the Year and voted by conference coaches as ECAC Hockey’s Rookie of the Year.
Marie-Pier Coulombe was honored with the Ron Frazer Award. Named in tribute to Clarkson women’s hockey’s first coach, the honor is presented to a player who has proven to elevate her game in key situations and who has made significant contributions to the team’s success.
A sophomore netminder emerged as one of the top goalies in the country in her second collegiate season.
Named a Finalist for ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year and a Second-Team ECAC All-Star, the Carignan, Quebec, native played in 34 of 37 games, making 32 starts.
Coulombe posted the best single-season save percentage (.949) in program history and ranked third in the nation in goals against average (1.23). She tied for sixth-best winning percentage in the country (.750) on a 23-6-5 record and tied for fourth in shutouts with seven.
Senior Taylor Turnquist won the Coaches Award, presented to a player who displays unselfish play, hustle, sacrifice, dedication and commitment to the team’s success.
An assistant captain, the senior from Blaine, Minn., saw time up front and on the blueline, filling in where needed in the Knights’ injury-depleted lineup.
She skated in all 37 games recording three goals, nine assists, 43 blocked shots and posted a plus-five rating.
Lauren Bernard was chosen as the recipient for the inaugural Nails and Glue Award, given to a player who always displayed a team first mentality and positive attitude all season long.
The freshman defenseman from Madison, Ohio, made a solid impact offensively and defensively playing all 37 games. Bernard was Clarkson’s second top scorer from the blueline with 13 points, including 11 assists, and posted the third best plus/minus for Clarkson at plus-23, tops among defensemen.
The Booster Club Unsung Hero Award was presented to Meaghan Hector. The junior assistant captain return to the lineup after taking the 2018-19 season off to recover from an illness.
Hector, a defenseman from Georgetown, Ontario, skated in 33 games, recording five points and four assists. She posted a plus-13 plus/minus rating and blocked 27 shots.
Hector, who plays a leading role in Clarkson’s community service efforts, was a nominee for ECAC Hockey’s Student-Athlete of the Year award.
