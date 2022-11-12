CANTON — After playing in a nine-goal game Thursday, the Clarkson and St. Lawrence University women’s hockey teams played a more traditional low-scoring affair Saturday, with Clarkson winning the nonconference game, 1-0, at Appleton Arena.
The Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime Thursday and improved to 3-0 this season in nonconference games against the Saints (7-7) and 6-0-1 over the past two seasons against SLU.
“Both coaches and both teams probably weren’t satisfied with (Thursday’s) game,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “I’m sure both teams were talking about how they need to bear down on the defensive side, and I thought you saw that today.”
Clarkson (12-3-1) had given up an uncharacteristic 12 goals in its previous two games, including an 8-1 loss at Cornell last Saturday.
Saturday’s game was a return to the usual tough defense they like to play.
Golden Knights goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk stopped 27 shots for her fifth shutout of the season.
“She’s been solid for us all year, just making the saves she needed too and coming up with those big ones,” Desrosiers said. “I thought she did a good job smothering rebounds and those loose pucks that were around her, not letting them extend play.”
Said Pasiechnyk, “(The defense) was great this weekend. Every shot, if there was a rebound my defense had it. They were playing the systems to a tee. I just did my job out there and it was pretty easy.”
Saturday’s game was the second straight 1-0 win over the Golden Knights over SLU in Appleton Arena. For veterans like Clarkson senior forward Gabriel David it was familiar.
“Low-scoring game, we are used to that,” David said. “It feels good to win games. I remember my sophomore year we lost to them in the (ECAC Hockey) semifinals , so it’s payback. Playing against SLU, it’s a rival, so the motivation was pretty high.”
Darcie Lappan, a senior transfer from Colgate, scored the only goal of the game at 6 minutes, 46 seconds of the second period on the rebound of a shot from David.
She has scored 10 goals with 16 assists in the first 16 games and was leading the nation in scoring after the contest.
“Gab made a good second effort to get a tip right to me and a shot,” Lappan said. “It was a hard-fought game and you’ve just got to bury (shots). We did good on the defensive zone, not letting them get one.”
Before the season started Clarkson lost two players who were expected to be prominent scorers to injury in Harvard transfer Dominique Petrie and sophomore Laurence Frenette. The Golden Knights also lost senior captain Brooke McQuigge to an injury for the first month of the season.
Lappan, who scored 31 combined points in her three years at Colgate, has taken advantage of the chances injuries have provided.
“Pretty crazy to think about,” Desrosiers said. “I’ve said before that she’s a hard worker and she’s taken advantage of the opportunity she is getting. That kind of hard work is paying off for her. It’s not great, some of the injuries we have, but it’s opened up opportunities for other players. Those players are stepping up and taking advantage of those opportunities. You need that kind of depth if you want to do well, especially in our league.”
