POTSDAM — Caitrin Lonergan did her usual damage and was joined by reigning Patty Kazmaier winner Elizabeth Giguere as the Clarkson University women’s hockey team beat Colgate, 5-2, in a nonconference game Sunday afternoon at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (8-6-1 overall) ended the regular season with a 4-5-1 overall record against the Raiders, including a 2-2 mark in ECAC Hockey games. But the Golden Knights won three of their last four against the Raiders (11-4-1), and if Clarkson wins the rest of its conference games in regulation, they then would host the ECAC Hockey playoffs.
Lonergan scored her 10th goal of the season against the Raiders just 5 minutes, 20 seconds into the opening period on a breakaway to put Clarkson ahead 1-0. She scored off a pass from Gabrielle David.
The Golden Knights went ahead 2-0 just 43 seconds into the second period with a goal from Brooke McQuigge, with Giguere and Lonergan assisting.
Colgate cut the lead to one goal at 7:08 of the second period thanks to a power-play goal from Danielle Serdachny.
Giguere scored at 11:40 of the second period to put Clarkson back up by two goals. She took a shot that hit Colgate goalie Kayle Osborne in the shoulder and then rolled down her back into the net.
Colgate responded with its second power-play goal of the game at 17:15 of the second period to cut the lead to 3-2. The goal came from Sammy Smigliani.
David put Clarkson back ahead by two goals when she scored at 13:54 of the third period, with Florence Lessard and Lonergan assisting.
Giguere closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:24 of the third period, with Tia Stoddard and McGuigge assisting.
