POTSDAM — Freshman defenseman Nicole Gosling scored with 11 seconds left in the third period to give the Clarkson University women’s hockey team a 2-2 tie with Colgate in the final game of a four-game, nonconference series Saturday at Cheel Arena.
Colgate (4-1-1 overall) went 2-1-1 in the series, which featured the first three-on-three overtime period in Clarkson history. Shootouts have also been added for this season but since Saturday’s game was nonconference it ended after the overtime period.
Gosling, a 5-foot-7 native of London, Ontario, scored her first career goal on a slap shot from just inside the blue line. Clarkson ended a power play right before she took her shot and also had pulled goalie Marie-Pier Coulombe for an extra attacker.
“It was an unreal moment,” said Gosling, whose cousin Julia is a sophomore forward at St. Lawrence University. “I was just looking to get it on net, to be honest, I was hoping something would work out. I was happy that it went through all the way. It was good to get it done, I guess. I think it definitely brought us momentum and just gave us an extra spark.”
Each team had possession chances in the overtime period, but Clarkson played on the power play for almost the final two minutes after Colgate’s Nemo Neubauerova was called for tripping with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining.
Clarkson (1-2-1) isn’t expected to play any more games until the 2021 portion of the season when ECAC Hockey play opens with Colgate, SLU and Quinnipiac also participating. As tense as this four-game series was, with two games won or tied in the final 32 seconds, there could be at least four more that count in the conference standings.
“We are going to get to know each other pretty well, but you know that we are going to get good games out of them,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said of the Raiders. “All the games have been close. They’ve all been pretty tight that could have gone either way, especially the last two. I expect the same next semester once we see them a few more times as well.”
Colgate struck first Saturday when Kaitlyn O’Donohue stole the puck from behind the net, skated to the front and produced an unassisted goal at 6:03 of the first period.
Clarkson nearly tied the game twice late in the opening period. Freshman Florence Lessard had a breakaway attempt that Raiders goalie Kayle Osborne stopped with her pads at 15:08. Gabrielle David had a chance to score on a pass from Tia Stoddard at 17:19 but Osborne also thwarted that chance.
Clarkson, which killed all seven of its penalties, tied the game at 13:57 of the second period on a shorthanded breakaway from Boston College transfer Caitrin Lonergan, for her first goal as a Golden Knight.
It was also an historic goal as Elizabeth Giguere assisted on the play and tied Loren Gabel’s career school scoring record of 213 points.
“I was more excited to help the team in a situation where we needed some energy,” Lonergan said. “When you are on the ice with Elizabeth you know something special can happen. When I saw her I thought she was going to pass it so I started moving.”
Osborne had thwarted several Clarkson breakaways in the four games this week so Lonergan tried a different approach as she got near the crease.
“From watching all the breakaways, we had a lot of chances on her and she seemed to have a really good glove,” Lonergan said. “I decided to go on her blocker side and tried to get it up and over. That was my plan going in.”
Colgate took a 2-1 lead at 6:02 of the third period when Kalty Kaltounkova scored on a one-time on a pass from Neubauerova.
Clarkson outshot the Raiders 19-17, including a 3-0 edge in the overtime period. Avery Mitchell led Clarkson with three blocked shots. Clarkson killed 20 of 21 penalties in the series.
