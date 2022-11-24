College women’s hockey
ERIE, Pa. — Julia Gosling scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team to a 5-2 win over Mercyhurst in a nonconference game Wednesday afternoon.
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 9:19 pm
It was the 250th career win for Saints coach Chris Wells.
Kristina Bahl, Morgan Giannone and Chloe Puddifant also scored for the Saints (8-10 overall), who earned a split of the two-game series.
Vanessa Upson and Marielle Parks scored for the Lakers (7-7).
