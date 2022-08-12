Hannawa Falls native Kennedy Wilson is among 14 new players who will compete for the St. Lawrence University or Clarkson women’s hockey teams this season.
Wilson is one of five new players joining the Saints. Clarkson has six recruits and three NCAA Division I transfers joining its roster.
Wilson, a forward, spent the past two seasons playing for the Northwood prep school in Lake Placid. Last year in 62 games she totaled 37 goals and 43 assists. She played for the St. Lawrence Steel girls team in 2016-17.
In addition to Wilson the Saints are adding two other forwards, a defenseman and a goalie.
Forward Morgan Giannone, from Waterdown, Ontario, played for the Oakville Hornets last year and supplied 17 goals and 10 assists in 28 games. SLU’s other incoming forward is Kiley Mastel, from Hamden, Conn., who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers.
SLU’s incoming defenseman is Katina Duscio from Kitchener, Ontario. She played nine games last year for the Kitchener-Waterloo Jr. Rangers and picked up two assists.
The Saints are also adding goalie Emma Nordstrom from Herning, Denmark. Nordstrom was on Denmark’s Olympic team last year and also played in nine games for Linkoping in Denmark, posting a 7-2-1 record, including three shutouts, with a .942 save percentage and a 1.56 goals-against average.
Clarkson’s transfers are led by former Harvard forward Dominique Petrie, a native of Hermosa Beach, Calif., who is currently at the tryout camp for the U.S. women’s national team. Petrie, a graduate student, played in 26 games last year with nine goals and 12 assists. Her best season was in 2019-20 when she finished with 12 goals and 23 assists in 28 games.
The Golden Knights are adding a second ECAC Hockey transfer in former Colgate forward Darcie Lappan, a senior from Kingston, Ontario, who recorded seven goals and five assists in 36 games for the Raiders.
Also transferring to Clarkson is Holly Gruber, a sophomore goalie who played in just one game last year with Minnesota-Duluth, making five saves in 11 minutes. Gruber is from Stevens Point, Wisc.
The Golden Knights are adding three freshmen forwards, one goalie and one defenseman, as well as a player who can play forward or defense.
Forward Sena Catterall, from Montreal, played for John Abbott College last year and totaled 23 goals and 21 assists in 44 games. Two incoming freshmen had no stats posted from last year. Pittsburgh native Jaiden Fahrny was a forward for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16-under team and Framingham, Mass., native Ashlyn Hamm spent the last two years playing for the East Coast Wizards.
Whitby, Ontario, native Paige Hull plays both forward and defense. She was with the Kingston Jr. Ice Wolves the past two seasons and recorded five goals and 12 assists in 28 games last year.
Incoming defenseman Sara Swiderski, from Langley, British Columbia, is currently at the Canadian women’s national team tryout camp. She played for the BC Rink Hockey Academy last year, recording 12 goals and 22 assists in 26 games.
Clarkson’s incoming goalie is Julia Minotti, a native of Leval, Quebec, who also played for John Abbott College. She was in 19 games last year, posting a 15-3 record with a .906 save percentage and a 1.89 goals-against average,
