COLLEGE HOCKEY
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sophie Holden scored a power-play goal at 8 minutes, 35 seconds of the third period to help the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team salvage a 2-2 tie in a nonconference game against the University of Vermont Thursday night.
The Saints (1-2-2 overall) fell behind 2-0 early in the second period. Kayla Vespa scored at 7:28 of the second period to start the comeback.
Lily Humphrey scored a power-play goal for the Catamounts (1-0-2) at 10:51 of the first period and Kristina Shanahan scored at 1:17 of the second to give Vermont a 2-0 edge.
