COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY
POTSDAM — Annie Katonka scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the SUNY Plattsburgh women’s hockey team to a 6-1 victory over SUNY Potsdam in an NEWHL game Wednesday.
Nicole Unsworth scored two goals for the Cardinals (19-1 overall, 14-0 conference). Sara Krauseneck and Erin McArdle also scored for SUNY Plattsburgh.
Emily Burke scored for the Bears (8-9-1, 6-6-1).
