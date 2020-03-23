College women’s hockey
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The winner of this year’s Patty Kazmaier Award, which goes to the best player in NCAA women’s hockey, will be revealed at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
USA Hockey, which runs the award, will announce the winner on its YouTube and Facebook channels, showcasing highlights of all the top 10 finalists before the winner is announced.
The three finalists are Clarkson University’s Elizabeth Giguere, Wisconsin’s Abby Roque, who was born in Potsdam, and Northeastern’s Alina Mueller.
Clarkson’s Loren Gabel won the award last year and Jamie Lee Rattray was Clarkson’s first winner in 2014. The first Patty Kazmaier winner was Colton native Brandy Fisher, who played for New Hampshire, in 1998.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.