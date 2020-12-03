HAMILTON — Colgate University’s Danielle Sercachny scored on a wrist shot with 38.2 seconds remaining to give the Raiders a 3-2 win over Clarkson in a nonconference game Thursday night at the Class of 1965 Arena.
Colgate (4-1 overall) avenged a 3-2 loss at home to Clarkson on Monday and is now 2-1 against the Golden Knights heading into the final game of a four-game, nonconference series at 5 p.m. Saturday at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (1-2) got off to a strong start as Elizabeth Giguere had a breakaway opportunity just 23 seconds into the game, but failed to convert.
She picked up another breakaway chance at 3 minutes, 14 seconds and scored on this one, putting a shot between the legs of Raiders goalie Kayle Osborne to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead.
The goal moved Giguere within one point of former linemate Loren Gabel’s career school scoring record of 213 points. She received a pass from defenseman Lauren Bernard and zipped past Colgate defenders on each side of her to create the breakaway.
Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers gave freshman Michelle Pasiechnyk her first career start in goal and she finished with 24 saves.
Colgate tied the game 1-1 at 16:25 of the first period on a goal from Lindenwood transfer Taylor Kirwan, who scored on the third rebound of a shot originally attempted by Kalty Kaltounkova. Nemo Neubauerova also had a chance and while Pasiechnyk was still on her back after stopping two shots the puck squirted out to Kirwan, who was alone in front of the crease.
Clarkson almost took a lead with 3.8 seconds left when Giguere and Caitrin Lonergan went on a two-on-one breakaway. Longeran passed to Giguere, who skated to the side of the net and sent a pass back to Lonergan. Osborne pounced on the puck on Lonergan’s shot attempt.
Colgate went ahead in the second period on a two-on-one of its own, with Neubauerova scoring off a pass from Kaltounkova at 7:17 of the second period, making the score 2-1.
Kristy Pidgeon tried to tie the game on a breakaway with 3:50 left in the middle period but her shot went off the blocker pad of Osborne.
Clarkson tied the game 2-2 with 2:48 left in the second period thanks to a rebound goal from Brooke McQuigge. Defenseman Nicole Gosling had the first chance to score after taking a pass from Florence Lessard.
