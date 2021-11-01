College women’s hockey
PITTSON, Pa. — Verity Lewis recorded eight points and Iida Laitinen scored four goals as the SUNY Canton women’s hockey team routed Kings’ College of Pennsylvania, 14-1, in a nonconference game Sunday.
Lewis registered three goals and five assists for the Kangaroos (2-0), whose Gracyn Emmerton added a pair of goals and Micayla MacIntyre logged a goal and three assists. Josie Aitken scored the only goal for the Monarchs (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.