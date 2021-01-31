HAMILTON — Caitin Lonergan once again proved to be difficult for the Colgate women’s hockey team to handle as she scored both Clarkson goals in a 2-1 win over the Raiders on Sunday at the Class of 1965 Arena.
Lonergan scored all four goals for Clarkson this weekend as the Golden Knights (7-5-1 overall, 3-3-0 conference) got back in the ECAC Hockey championship chase by evening the conference season series with Colgate at 2-2.
Clarkson started off a bit sluggish as Colgate (10-3-1, 6-2-0) scored just 56 seconds into the game on a rebound goal from Sammy Smigliani. The initial shot was taken by Kalty Kaltounkova.
But that goal proved to be the only one the Raiders would score all weekend against Clarkson freshman goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk, who stopped 30 of 31 shots Sunday after shutting out the Raiders 2-0 on Friday.
Clarkson was outshot 12-4 in the opening period and almost fell in a 2-0 hole. The Raiders were on a power play in the final minute and a shot by Kaltounkova went into the Clarkson net a moment after the buzzer sounded to end the first period.
Clarkson looked sluggish early in the second period but the game changed on an impressive individual effort by Lonergan.
Lonergan saw Colgate’s Eleri MacKay skating into the Clarkson zone with a puck.
She chased her down from behind, took the puck away near center ice and gained control of it at the top of the circle in her defensive zone.
Lonergan skated around her own net, zipped between two Colgate defenders and headed the other direction. As she crossed the blue line into her own offensive zone there were three Colgate defenders waiting for her.
Longeran moved past all of them to the bottom of the circle, got a shot off and beat Raiders goalie Kayle Osborne for the unassisted goal at 8 minutes, 10 seconds to tie the game at 1-1.
Lonergan added her eighth goal of the season against the Raiders, and 10th overall, on a breakaway 32 seconds into the third period to give Clarkson the win. Elizabeth Giguere and Nicole Gosling assisted on that goal.
Clarkson got the win but the game ended with a scary moment as Colgate’s Malia Schneider collided with Giguere with 53.1 seconds left, knocking her to the ice. Giguere squirmed in pain while lying on her back and was grabbing the side of her helmet. She left the game and did not play in the final minute while Schneider was given a minor penalty for body checking.
