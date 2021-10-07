College women’s hockey
SYRACUSE — Caitrin Lonergan scored 3 minutes, 15 seconds into overtime to lead the Clarkson University women’s hockey team to a 3-2 win over Syracuse in a nonconference game Thursday night.
Laurence Frenette scored the first goal for Clarkson (3-0 overall) at 12:31 of the first period off a pass from Lonergan.
Syracuse (0-2-1) tied the game in the second period on a goal from Lauren Bellefontaine, and Clarkson took a lead again on a goal from Brooke McQuigge late in the period.
Syracuse’s Tatum White scored midway through the third period to send the game to overtime.
