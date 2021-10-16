POTSDAM — Caitrin Lonergan doesn’t have to be 100 percent healthy to do damage.
Clarkson’s captain had been in on-ice collisions in each of her previous two games and was playing in Saturday’s 4-1 nonconference victory over St. Lawrence University at Cheel Arena a bit dinged up.
With Saturday’s game tied 1-1, Lonergan beat an SLU player to a loose puck near the top of the circle in the Clarkson zone, raced down the ice, skated past another SLU player and took a wrist shot from just below the dot in the faceoff circle that ripped over the shoulder of Saints goalie Lucy Morgan for the go-ahead goal at 12 minutes, 49 seconds of the second period.
“All week (Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers) has been telling me to drive the (defense) wide, so that was the first thing I was trying to do, and I saw the goalie, and she wasn’t really moving much,” Lonergan said. “I remember last year I scored on her blocker, so I just tried to shoot it over there. I didn’t try to shoot it too hard, just tried to get it over to that side.”
Lonergan added a second goal at 18:33 of the third period after Saints coach Chris Wells pulled Morgan trying to tie the game with an extra attacker.
Lonergan, who is always moving fast, may have been aided by the effects of the lower-body injury in Friday’s game because she slowed her own game down a little Saturday.
“(ECAC Hockey) is a very physical league, so I expect to be hit quite a bit,” Lonergan said. “It was nice today to kind of slow things down. Me being a little bit hurt made me slow down, too, which sometimes can be a good thing.”
Lonergan is in her sixth year of college hockey. She started her career at Boston College in 2016-17 and after three years there, transferred to Clarkson for her senior season.
But she was injured in the first game that year and missed the entire season, using a medical redshirt.
She played last year for Clarkson and is playing again this season after players were granted an extra year by the NCAA due to COVID-19.
Lonergan, who has already scored 177 points in her career, has always been a top player, but at both Boston College and Clarkson she was more the second-option behind Patty Kazmaier winners Daryl Watts (Boston College) and Elizabeth Giguere (Clarkson).
This year she’s the premier player on the team, as well as the captain and she has produced five goals and five assists in the first six games.
“She’s been great,” Desrosiers said. “She’s been around a while. She’s come into our program and loved being here and appreciated being here. She’s kind of taken it upon herself to take that kind of role on. She’s doing a fantastic job as a captain, being vocal and bringing the team together.”
Like Friday’s game, Clarkson had to come from behind after SLU’s Kristina Bahl scored a power-play goal at 4:38 of the opening period.
Clarkson answered with the first goal of the season from Minnesota transfer Anne Cherkowski at 17:17 of the first period.
“I was really excited,” Cherkowski said of the Clarkson/SLU rivalry. “I’ve heard a lot about it. Yesterday was a lot of fun being at their rink, but then today we had a lot of fans. I definitely liked this game a lot more at home.”
Clarkson’s final goal was another empty-net goal from Boston University transfer Kristina Schuler with 39 seconds left.
“I really liked the way we played this weekend,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “Even though we lost, we got a ton out of this weekend. We are going to fight to score some goals, but we have lot of kids who haven’t played a ton of hockey and some kids playing in new spots. I felt like we were really close today. We just missed on a couple passes and got a couple chances. Being one shot away both nights is good for us.”
