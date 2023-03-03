NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Stephanie Markowski scored the final two goals of the game, including the winner in double overtime, to lead the Clarkson women’s hockey team to a 4-3 upset of No. 2 Yale in an ECAC Hockey semifinal Saturday at Ingalls Rink.
The Golden Knights (29-9-2 overall) will play Colgate in the championship game at 4 p.m. today.
Markowski’s winning goal came 30 seconds into the second overtime period on a shot from just inside the blue line. Brooke McQuigge and Anne Cherkowski assisted.
“I saw lots of bodies in front so I took a shot and it just trickled in,” Markowski said. “Kudos to my teammates. In our eyes we know we can win the ECAC and that’s what we are setting out to do for sure.”
Markowski also sent the game to overtime with a power-play goal at 16 minutes, 19 seconds of the third period.
Eighteen seconds remained on a hooking penalty to Yale’s Vita Poniatovskaia when Markowski scored on a shot from the circle after receiving a pass from Cherkowski.
Markowski had scored one goal through Feb. 9. She now has picked up eight goals in her last eight games.
“We played a pretty good game throughout,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “We probably had a 10-minute spell there where we kind of got away from our game and a good team like Yale is going to make you pay, and they did that. We played a double-overtime game last weekend and we know exactly how to handle those situations.”
Clarkson produced a good chance to end the game in the first overtime 8:55 in when Cherkowski and Gabrielle David skated in on a two-on-zero against Yale’s Pia Dukaric.
Cherkowski tried to score on a quick wrist shot but Dukaric, who was named the ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year, snagged it with her glove.
Clarkson went 0-2 against Yale (28-3-1) during the regular season and scored just one goal.
The Golden Knights matched that quickly Friday with a breakaway goal from Brooke McQuigge at 2:19 of the first period. David sent a pass from her own blue line to McQuigge, who broke free.
Yale responded with a goal from Elle Hartje at 13:11 of the first period to tie the game 1-1. The shot came parallel to the goal line. It hit the blocker of Clarkson goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk and then trickled in.
The Bulldogs went ahead 2-1 at 2:42 of the second period on a two-on-one, with Charlotte Welch scoring after receiving a pass from Claire Dalton.
Clarkson responded 12 seconds later with a goal on a shot from the circle by Cherkowski, who was set up by a pass from Brooke McQuigge.
The Bulldogs went ahead 3-2 at 5:47 of the second period when Emma DeCorby scored during a scramble near the Clarkson net. Pasiechnyk and two other Golden Knights were down in the crease when the shot was taken.
“It was very nerve-wracking, but as long as it doesn’t go in, that’s all that matters,” Pasiechnyk said of Yale’s overtime chances. “You have to keep going and trust the process.”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
MARY WASHINGTON 69, ST. LAWRENCE 42
A rough first half proved costly for the St. Lawrence University men’s basketball team in a loss to Mary Washington in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Tournament Friday in Galloway, N.J.
The Saints (19-8 overall) fell behind 41-16 at halftime. Mary Washington (20-8) took advantage of a 24-4 run to build the large lead in the first half.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” Saints coach Chris Downs said. “But we had a great year, we came together at the right time to win the Liberty League championship and we built a solid foundation going forward.”
Trent Adamson scored seven points to lead the Saints and Aidan Macaulay added six.
Greg Rowson and Daniel Peterson both scored 14 points to lead Mary Washington. Dashawn Cook scored 11 and Emmanuel Aghayere and Dorian Davis each added 10.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY OSWEGO 20, SUNY CANTON 5
Sela Wiley scored five goals and assisted on two others to lead SUNY Oswego (1-1) past the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Canton.
Samantha Dayter scored three goals and Maddy Caron added two goals for the Kangaroos in their season opener.
Isabella Lembo, Shea McConnell and Katie Fierro all scored three goals for SUNY Oswego.
