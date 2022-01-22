POTSDAM — Sisters Brooke and Kirstyn McQuigge combined for three goals and freshman walk-on goalie Alexa Madrid produced a shutout in her first career start to lead the Clarkson University women’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Union College in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (18-3-3 overall, 9-2-1 conference) came back from a tough 2-1 overtime loss to Rensselaer on Friday to hold on to its second-place position in the conference standings.
“I thought we actually had a better game (Friday),” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said. “I thought we played pretty well today. The energy and stuff wasn’t where we wanted it to be. But to bounce back and get a win says something about our team.”
Saturday was the second time in which the McQuigge sisters have each scored at least one goal in the same game. The last time it occurred was Kirstyn’s first game with the Golden Knights last season against Long Island University.
“They bring a lot to our team in different ways,” Desrosiers said. “(Kirstyn) just being able to be kind of versatile. She started out as a forward and has been able to move back to (defense) this year. I thought she’s played really well for us. Brooke brings a different style, she just plays hard-nosed. Everyone loves playing with her, too, because she loves getting in there and creating opportunities for her linemates.”
Brooke, a junior forward, scored the first goal for Clarkson at 7 minutes, three seconds of the first period, taking a wrist shot from the circle off a pass from linemate Gabrielle David.
“I think it was chip out of the zone by (David),” Brooke McQuigge said. “I just saw the net so I shot there. I like to shoot there, it’s my go-to. When I just saw it open I just let it go.”
A little over three minutes later it was Kirstyn’s turn, as the sophomore defenseman scored from just inside the blue line at 10:12 to make it 2-0, with Caitryn Lonergan assisting.
“Caitryn gave me a good pass and the goalie was screened by three of our players, I know Brooke was out front,” Kirstyn McQuigge said. “I just kind of threw it on net. On the point, I’m not very confident shooting out there. When I actually get it through, I’m kind of surprised that it goes all the way.”
Lonergan set up Clarkson’s third goal just 98 seconds into the second period.
She skated around in the Union zone until she found Brooke McQuigge alone beside the net and sent a pass that was so good all McQuigge had to do was let it hit her stick to score.
Lonergan ended the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 15:05 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot that went just under the bar.
After Lonergan’s goal the only suspense left in the game was whether Union (4-20-1, 1-13) would be able to score a goal against Madrid.
Clarkson’s starting goalie, Michelle Pasiechnyk, missed this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. Amanda Zeglen started Friday’s game and Madrid, who had seen brief playing time in two games earlier this season, made her first start Saturday.
A native of New Canaan, Conn., Madrid came to Clarkson for academics, to major in Biomolecular Science, and decided to try to walk on to the women’s hockey team.
“It’s a dream-come-true for me, playing college hockey,” Madrid said. “I wasn’t expecting anything. I was just happy to be here and be on the team. To play is just amazing. I didn’t really realize (the shutout) until the last 10 seconds.”
She played boys hockey prior to arriving at Clarkson and hopes to follow a family tradition by being an orthopedic surgeon.
“I’ve always been good in school, hockey is kind of a thing on the side,” Madrid said. “It’s a bit of a tricky juggle. My father is an orthopedic surgeon and my grandfather is a rheumatologist, so I wanted to be the third doctor in the family.”
ST. LAWRENCE 4, RENSSELAER 0
Lucy Morgan stopped 23 shots to lead the Saints past the Engineers (8-15, 5-9) in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (10-9-5, 6-4-2) completed a six-point weekend with the victory.
Aly McLeod scored the first goal for the Saints at 11:05 of the first period.
She assisted on SLU’s second goal, which was scored by Nara Elia at 5:12 of the second period.
Brittney Gout made it 3-0 at 8:56 of the second period and Rachel Bjorgan scored for the Saints at 15:03 of the third period.
