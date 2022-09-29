CANTON — The St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team is two overtime goals away from starting the season undefeated.
Minnesota-Duluth, which played in the national championship game last season, scored a power-play goal 1 minute, 55 seconds into overtime on Maggie Flaherty’s tally to edge the Saints, 3-2, in a nonconference game Thursday night at Appleton Arena.
The Saints (1-2-0 overall) played with the Bulldogs for much of the game and had a chance to win late in the third period while playing almost four full minutes on the power play.
SLU wants to win a national championship and the Saints have shown they can play with top teams, having split a series at Providence last weekend.
“It gave us a good idea what to expect if we want to end up where we want to be,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “They took it to us pretty good there in the first period, we were fortunate enough to execute on a couple of nice plays to lead 2-1. Then we played fantastic in the second period and we don’t get one. We had some good chances on the power play and some other chances toward the end of the game.”
Afterward, Minnesota-Duluth coach Maura Crowell, a former ECAC Hockey assistant coach at Harvard, said to her team that the game reminded her of the type of games teams play in February, when jostling for postseason advantages.
“We put ourselves into some bad (situations) with some untimely penalties, but I liked the way we clawed out of the hole and figured it out in the end,” Crowell said. “You have to stick with it when the calls are not going your way. We took some bad penalties and put ourselves in bad spots. I was really happy with the finish, because that’s a good St. Lawrence team.”
Early in the three-on-three overtime period SLU’s Katina Duscio was called for tripping.
The Bulldogs capitalized on the chance, scoring the winning goal from Flaherty, who was along the boards.
“(Gabbie Hughes) and I were just working it up there at the top (of the zone),” Flaherty said. “They weren’t really pressuring us there at the top, so I kind of took my time, was looking for a pass, but it was wide-open, left side, so I just took it from there.”
Saints goalie Lucy Morgan gave up the tough shot, but played right with Minnesota-Duluth goalie Emma Soderberg, who was Sweden’s goalie in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Morgan finished with 35 saves, including several key ones in the last minute of regulation as the Bulldogs peppered the net.
“They are a very, very good team,” Morgan said. “Being able to play with them shows we can definitely compete at that stage this year. I think the reason why I like the start so much is we are actually producing lines one-through-four. Each line is creating chances and our (defense) has been solid.”
The Saints led twice in the contest.
The game’s first goal came from Anna Segedi just 3 minutes, 15 seconds in. She one-timed a nice pass from Julia Gosling.
The Bulldogs (3-0-0) answered that goal 12 seconds later during a scramble in front of Morgan, with Gabby Krause poking a shot in.
SLU built a 2-1 lead at 18:59 of the opening period during a power play when Kristina Bahl skated into the Bulldogs zone, deked past two defenders and put in a wrist shot.
“It was pretty electric,” Bahl said. “I just saw the ice was open and I knew we had a man advantage. I went in and shot the puck through and it went in and I was fired up.”
Minnesota-Duluth took advantage of a power play chance at 5:31 of the second period to tie the game 2-2 on a shot from Ashton Bell.
■ NOTES: This is a unique situation as the Saints are off today, but Minnesota-Duluth will play Penn State at Appleton Arena at 6 p.m. Penn State will then face SLU at 2 p.m. Saturday. ... Crowell played for SLU assistant coach Ted Wisner when Wisner was head coach at Colgate.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.