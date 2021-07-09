POTSDAM — Penn State announced Friday that former Clarkson women’s hockey defender Avery Mitchell will join the Nittany Lions for her graduate season.
Mitchell becomes the fifth member of Clarkson’s 2017-18 freshman class to move on to another school.
Patty Kazmaier winner Elizabeth Giguere, Clarkson’s all-time leading scorer, will play for Minnesota-Duluth this season. Michaela Boyle left during her sophomore year and was playing for Robert Morris, which disbanded its program recently. Kristy Pidgeon left for Mercyhurst and goalie Kia Castonguay left during her sophomore year to play for St. Anselm.
Five of the seven class members have graduated from Clarkson, with three moving on for their extra season, granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clarkson also lost sophomore assistant captain Lauren Bernard, another defenseman, to Ohio State.
The only members of the class who have played only for Clarkson are last year’s co-captain Meaghan Hector and senior forward Tia Stoddard.
Mitchell played in 128 games for Clarkson and scored 21 career points.
She graduated last spring with a degree in global supply chain management and was an ECAC Hockey All-Academic athlete all four years.
