College women’s hockey
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Lucy Morgan stopped 22 shots to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team to a 1-0 win over No. 9 Penn State in the nonconference opener for each team Thursday night.
Freshman Hillary Sterling scored the only goal for the Saints during a power play at 13 minutes, 10 seconds of the first period.
Rachel Teslak and Shailynn Snow assisted on the goal.
Josie Bothan made 16 saves for the Nittany Lions, who are now 0-7 lifetime against SLU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.